The Texas Rangers missed the playoffs again and Bruce Bochy’s out as manager. What happened?

The Texas Rangers are in the market for a new manager after the departure of Bruce Bochy this week.

He led the franchise to their first World Series title in 2023, but Texas hasn’t made the playoffs since.

On Monday, the team announced a mutual agreement to end his managerial tenure in Texas but according to ESPN, Bochy was offered a front office role to stay with the team in some capacity.

What happened to the World Series team?

The Rangers enjoyed a terrific first season under Bochy in 2023 when they made that surprise run to the World Series and won it, beating the Arizona Diamondbacks in five games. It was the first World Series title in franchise history and really boosted expectations for the team.

But the Rangers have missed the playoffs in each of the last two years since then, despite having several elite players on a payroll that ranked seventh in the MLB.

While the team’s pitching led the league this season with a 3.47 ERA, the Texas offense didn’t have the spark it needed to earn a playoff berth.

The Rangers ranked near the bottom of the league in a host of offensive categories, including runs scored and batting average, and several of the team's key players regressed, including Adolis Garcia, Marcus Semien and Jonah Heim. All three saw their home run and RBI totals drop this season.

And some of the Rangers' additions didn't provide the firepower Texas hoped, including Joc Pederson. He hit .275 last season for the Arizona Diamondbacks but hit just .181 for the Rangers this year.

Brynn Anderson / AP Texas Rangers celebrate after winning Game 5 of the baseball World Series against the Arizona Diamondbacks Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2023, in Phoenix. The Rangers won 5-0 to win the series 4-1.

Where do the Rangers go from here?

Bochy's departure is likely part of a significant offseason overhaul. Texas has to perform better offensively, but how do the Rangers get there? That's the big question, and some of the team’s younger players could be the answer.

Outfielder Wyatt Langford was the fourth overall pick in the 2023 draft and led the team with 22 home runs this season. He'll be a big part of Texas' future.

Then there’s third baseman Josh Young who endured an up-and-down season, spending some time in the minors. He could be another key piece, if he can be more consistent.

The hope is the Rangers' pitching staff will build on what it accomplished this year when Jacob DeGrom won 12 games, Nathan Eovaldi 11 and Jack Leiter 10. If the Rangers can get a good year from their pitching rotation and improve their offense, they could return to the playoffs in 2026.

Who are the perspective candidates to take over for Bochy next season?

The expectation is that the Rangers will take a long look at Skip Schumaker, who spent the season as a senior advisor with the club. Schumaker was the National League Manager of the Year in 2023 with the Miami Marlins and spent two seasons running the team before joining the Rangers. He'll be a hot name on the managerial market in the offseason.

Other potential names being tossed around are White Sox manager Will Venable, Nick Hundley who’s a member of the Rangers front office staff, bench coach Luis Urueta and former Twins manager Rocco Baldelli.

Got a tip? Email Rebekah Morr at rmorr@kera.org.

KERA News is made possible through the generosity of our members. If you find this reporting valuable, consider making a tax-deductible gift today. Thank you.