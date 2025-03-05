Dallas to be home of FIFA World Cup International Broadcast Center 2026

The City of Dallas has secured FIFA's International Broadcast Center for the 2026 World Cup.

The IBC will be located in the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center and serve as home base for thousands of television and radio reporters from around the world.

The announcement was made Wednesday by Amy Hopfinger, FIFA's Chief Business and Strategy Officer.

The Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center has 1 million square feet of exhibit space, three ballrooms, 88 meeting rooms, a 9,816-seat arena, and a 1,750-seat theater. The center is also next to a 1,000-room hotel, the Omni.

Dallas, which is the fourth-largest media market in the United States, hosted FIFA's IBC during the 1994 World Cup.

Arlington is one of 16 host cities for next year's FIFA World Cup, with nine matches coming to AT&T Stadium — which is being referred to as Dallas Stadium by FIFA, despite objections from locals.

The World Cup will run from June 11, 2026 to July 19, 2026. The Arlington games will start June 14 and end July 14, 2026.

Got a tip? Email Megan Cardona at mcardona@kera.org.

KERA News is made possible through the generosity of our members. If you find this reporting valuable, consider making a tax-deductible gift today. Thank you!