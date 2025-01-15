Denton ISD hires veteran coach David Beaty to lead Denton High football program

Denton ISD has landed a big name in the coaching world to be the next leader of Denton High School’s football program in David Beaty.

The district announced his hiring as Denton High’s head football coach and campus athletic coordinator during Tuesday night’s school board meeting.

The longtime coach has spent 16 years at various stops in the collegiate ranks, including a four-year stint as head coach at Kansas from 2015-18, and has most recently served as Florida Atlantic’s wide receivers coach for the last two seasons. He was also previously a high school head coach in the Dallas-Fort Worth area at North Dallas in 2001 and Irving MacArthur from 2002-05.

Beaty tallied a 39-15 record at those two high schools.

“My family and I are honored to be at Denton High School,” Beaty said via press release. “This is an unbelievable school district. I am blown away by the quality of people here, and it is the people in an organization that make a place special. We are ready to roll up our sleeves and get going.”

Beaty began his career as an assistant coach at Garland Naaman Forest from 1994-96 and also served in an assistant role at Garland High from 1997-2000.

He has served in collegiate assistant coaching or analyst roles at Rice, Kansas, Texas A&M and Texas and was co-offensive coordinator and wide receivers coach for the then-USFL’s Houston Gamblers in 2022.

“Coach Beaty is an incredible coach with a long history of success in both high school and college,” Denton ISD athletic director Joey Florence said via release. “His ability to connect with students and families will be an incredible asset. We are very excited to have him lead the athletic program at Denton High School.”

Beaty is set to take over a Denton High program that has struggled to find consistent success in recent years.

Billy Miller, the program’s most recent coach, resigned in November after posting a 21-60 record and one playoff appearance in eight seasons.

The Broncos have made the playoffs just six times since the turn of the century, and three of those trips occurred in consecutive years from 2014-16. Denton’s last playoff win came in 2015, and its last trip past the second round was a Round 3 appearance in 1987 that capped off a run of six straight postseason berths beginning in 1982.

Beaty will look to begin turning the tide for the Broncos in 2025.