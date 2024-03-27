Major League Soccer referee union ratifies new contract, ending more than month-long lockout

Unionized Major League Soccer referees will return to the field Saturday after reaching a seven-year collective bargaining agreement with their employer.

The roughly seven-year deal — which comes ahead of FC Dallas’ matchup against in-state rivals Austin FC — brings an end to a lockout from MLS games that lasted more than a month.

Professional Soccer Referees Association President Peter Manikowski told KERA the union reached a tentative agreement last Friday with the Professional Referee Organization, which employs referees for MLS and other professional leagues.

Members voted to ratify the agreement Monday, he said. It lasts until Jan. 31, 2031. The union announced the news Tuesday in a post on X.

“Standing strong with each other, we have been buoyed by the support of players, fans, supporters clubs and other unionized workgroups during our employer-imposed lockout," the statement reads. "Together, we have won much-needed improvements while demonstrating the value of having the best referees in Major League Soccer on the pitch.”

PSRA previously rejected a tentative agreement with PRO Feb. 17. That contract, according to PRO, would have meant up to 33% pay increases for referees, up to 104% increases for assistant referees, annual salary and match fee increases, additional health care benefits and first- or business-class travel for playoffs, the MLS Cup and Decision Day in 2027 and 2028.

The same day workers rejected that contract, PRO announced union-member officials would be locked out of MLS matches, just ahead of the 2024 season that began Feb. 21. Out of PSRA’s 260 members, Manikowski said the lockout affected 100.

Match officials will earn higher raises over the years in this new contract, Manikowski said, including raises based on seniority. In prior agreements, he said referee pay typically increased by 3% each year.

Travel provisions will remain the same as they were negotiated in the February agreement, Manikowski said.

ESPN reported around 77% of union members who voted approved the contract, which Manikowski said is "not surprising to us." Members disagreed over wage and travel provisions, he said.

While referees are looking forward to getting back on the field, some are still upset about the bargaining tactics used by PRO and MLS. When the lockout began, MLS referees picketed in New York and outside a hotel in Dallas where some PRO staff led a training for non-union members.

“Scab officials are scab officials, and scab workers are scab workers,” Manikowski said. “And you should certainly expect that the regular workers should be quite upset and angry at the officials who came in and scabbed and took bread out of their brethren's mouth. And that's, to us, completely an anathema.”

But Manikowski said that tension won’t bleed out onto the field. Rather, soccer fans can expect more skilled refereeing and more enjoyment of the game among fans and players alike.

“That's one of the reasons we do this, is to make the show as best as possible," he said. "And that's what you're going to see.”

PRO’s general manager Mark Geiger said in a statement the journey to reaching an agreement “has been a difficult time for everyone.”

“This seven-year term provides enhanced pay and benefits for all officials and the stability that will support the growth of the professional game in the United States and Canada,” the statement reads. “On behalf of PRO, I would like to thank the PSRA negotiating team and the federal mediator for their commitment to finding a mutually agreeable conclusion to these negotiations and their hard work in finalizing the terms.”

Nelson Rodríguez, the MLS executive vice president of sporting product and competition, said PRO’s investment into its referees ranks among the highest for soccer leagues across the world.

“We thank PRO and the match officials who’ve worked selflessly since the start of the 2024 MLS season,” his statement reads. “Many of these officials were already advancing toward becoming PRO match officials, and their participation provided important on-field experience, which will continue to benefit PRO, MLS, and all the other leagues in the future.”

FC Dallas will play Austin FC on Austin’s home field at 7:30 p.m. Saturday.

