Dallas ISD renames track in honor of world champion athlete Sha'Carri Richardson
Dallas ISD hosted a celebration today at John Kincaide Stadium in honor of world champion sprinter Sha'Carri Richardson as a tribute to her achievements and ties to the Dallas community.
The track at the stadium where she once won back-to-back state championships as a student will officially be known as the Sha’Carri Richardson Track.
“I told my family I want to take care of them," Richardson said at celebration Friday, "and right here in this moment to look back and see that I was able to do that and more, I don’t want to stop."
During the event, the City of Dallas also proclaimed Nov. 10 as Sha’Carri Richardson Day.
Richardson won the recent track and field world championship in the 100-meter dash with a record-breaking time of 10.65 seconds. She is now a two-time world champion.
Richardson will be representing Team USA at the summer Olympics in Paris.