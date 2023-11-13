© 2023 KERA News
News for North Texas
Dallas ISD renames track in honor of world champion athlete Sha'Carri Richardson

KERA | By Zara Amaechi
Published November 13, 2023 at 4:00 AM CST
Sha'Carri Richardson stands on the track named in her honor.
Dallas ISD
/
Courtesy
Sha'Carri Richardson is joined by DISD officials on the track named in her honor.

Dallas ISD hosted a celebration today at John Kincaide Stadium in honor of world champion sprinter Sha'Carri Richardson as a tribute to her achievements and ties to the Dallas community.

The track at the stadium where she once won back-to-back state championships as a student will officially be known as the Sha’Carri Richardson Track.

“I told my family I want to take care of them," Richardson said at celebration Friday, "and right here in this moment to look back and see that I was able to do that and more, I don’t want to stop."

During the event, the City of Dallas also proclaimed Nov. 10 as Sha’Carri Richardson Day.

Richardson won the recent track and field world championship in the 100-meter dash with a record-breaking time of 10.65 seconds. She is now a two-time world champion.

Richardson will be representing Team USA at the summer Olympics in Paris.
Sports Sha'Carri RichardsonDallas ISD
Zara Amaechi
Zara was born in Croydon, England, and moved to Texas at eight years old. She grew up running track and field until her last year at the University of North Texas. She previously interned for D Magazine and has a strong passion for music history and art culture.
