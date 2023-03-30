The NCAA Women's Final Four comes to Dallas Friday. Here's what you can expect

The NCAA Women’s Final Four heads to Dallas this weekend.

Iowa, South Carolina, LSU and Virginia Tech will fight it out for the NCAA Division I national championship. It's only the second time in NCAA history that Divisions I, II and III will play under one roof.

Folks not attending the games at the American Airlines Center will still have plenty of opportunities to celebrate.



Party on the Plaza , presented by Buick, will continue throughout the weekend with fan events.

, presented by Buick, will continue throughout the weekend with fan events. The ATT Discovery District is joining in the celebrations. They’ll have an exhibit celebrating 50 years of Title IX and showcasing NCAA women’s basketball championship trophies and the ecosystem of women’s basketball. Saturday at 7 p.m., the District will host a concert headlined by Saweetie . It's free and open to the public.

. It's free and open to the public. The Women’s Final Four Bounce allows kids 17 and under to head down to City Hall for a free basketball and T-shirt. They can then dribble from City Hall to the Hutchinson Convention Center for Tourney Town. Check-ins start at City Hall Plaza at 8 a.m. on April 1 - advanced registration is recommended.

allows kids 17 and under to head down to City Hall for a free basketball and T-shirt. They can then dribble from City Hall to the Hutchinson Convention Center for Tourney Town. Check-ins start at City Hall Plaza at 8 a.m. on April 1 - advanced registration is recommended. NCAA Tourney Town , a fan festival, is at the Hutchinson Convention Center in exhibit halls A and B. The event started Thursday at 3 p.m. and runs throughout the weekend.

Here's what you should know about public transportation:

Trains



Friday-Sunday, Green and Orange line trains added an additional car to provide service to the American Airlines Center.

Trains will arrive at each station every 20 minutes.

DART is adding a Trinity Railway Express train on April 2.

Trinity Railway Express

