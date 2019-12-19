Watch Live: 6th Democratic Presidential Debate

Thursday at 7 p.m. CT, PBS NewsHour and POLITICO are hosting the sixth Democratic debate from Loyola Marymount University in Los Angeles.

The debate will feature Andrew Yang, former Vice President Joe Biden, Mayor Pete Buttigieg, Sen. Amy Klobuchar, Sen. Bernie Sanders, Tom Steyer and Sen. Elizabeth Warren.

A special pre-show hosted by PBS NewsHour's Lisa Desjardins begins at 6:30 p.m. CT. The debate begins at 7 p.m. CT. Watch live in the video player above.

Primary voters still seem uncertain about whether a progressive or moderate candidate stands the best chance of beating President Donald Trump in 2020. Divides over age, race and gender remain — though for the first time this election cycle, the debate will feature an almost entirely white lineup. Andrew Yang, who is Asian American, is the only minority candidate who qualified.