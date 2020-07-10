Significant Highway Closures In Tarrant County This Weekend

One of Tarrant County’s busiest interchanges will be shut down for long stretches over the weekend. There will be construction from 9 p.m. to 10 a.m. on Friday and Saturday at I-35W, I-820 and the TEXpress toll lanes.

Here's the full extent of the changes and closures:

All lanes of westbound I-820 from I-35W to Mark IV Parkway will be closed. Traffic will be redirected to Basswood Boulevard.

The direct connector from eastbound I-820 to northbound I-35W will be closed. Traffic will be redirected to Meacham Boulevard.

All lanes of the westbound I-820 TEXpress lanes from Denton Highway 377 to Mark IV Parkway will be closed. Traffic will be redirected to the general purpose lanes.

All lanes of the northbound and southbound I-35W TEXpress lanes from Meacham Boulevard to I-820 will be closed. Traffic will be redirected to the general purpose lanes.

“It's going to be rather big for people traveling in that area, but these closures are necessary so that we can build two new direct connectors in that area,” North Tarrant Infrastructure's Tommy Williamson said.

One connector is designed to ease traffic, and another will allow drivers earlier access to express lanes.

Williamson said drivers should expect delays during construction, and urged people to follow construction zone speed limits.

“We want people to get to their destination safely and in a timely manner, but we also want to make sure that our workers can get home to their families in a safe manner,” he said.

Williamson said Twitter and Facebook are the best places to look for updated closure information.

“There will of course be message boards on the road, but by that point you may already be fairly committed to the closure, and so we want everyone to know before they go so that they can get to their destination in a safe and timely manner,” he said.

Got a tip? Email Miranda Suarez at msuarez@kera.org. You can follow Miranda on Twitter @mirandarsuarez.

