Primary Runoff Election Day Arrives In North Texas

By Elizabeth Myong 5 minutes ago
  • Harris County election clerk Nora Martinez, left, helps a voter, Monday, June 29, 2020, in Houston.
    David J. Phillip / Associated Press

Election day is here for the 2020 Primary Runoff. Polls will be open today from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at county polling places.

This year, it’s a short ballot. Democrats across the state are choosing between M.J. Hegar and Royce West, and the winner will face U.S. Senator John Cornyn, the Republican incumbent. There are several Congressional runoffs around the state in both parties as well.

Social distancing measures will also be in widespread use at the polls. Officials strongly encourage voters to wear masks, but it’s not mandatory.

Learn more about where to vote, what you’ll need and more in this voting guide.

KEY RACES

U.S. SENATOR - DEMOCRATIC RUNOFF

Mary "MJ" Hegar | Royce West

MJ Hegar has been the front-runner throughout Texas' Democratic primary race for the U.S. Senate. She first launched her campaign by fighting for military combat roles for women. Read the full story by KUT’s Ashley Lopez. 

U.S. Senate candidate Royce West has previously worked on police reform and criminal justice issues. Read the full story by KERA’s Bret Jaspers.

RAILROAD COMMISSIONER - DEMOCRATIC RUNOFF

Roberto R. “Beto” Alonzo | Chrysta Castaneda 

The Railroad Commission of Texas, which regulates the state’s oil and gas industry, might be one of the most powerful government agencies that people don’t know about. Two Democrats are vying this election for a position on the commission. Chrysta Castañeda runs a Dallas-based law firm that specializes in energy litigation. Roberto Alonzo was a state representative from District 104 in Dallas County for over 25 years. Read the full story by KUT's Mose Buchele.

U.S. REPRESENTATIVE, DISTRICT 24 - DEMOCRATIC RUNOFF

Kim Olson | Candace Valenzuela

In the Democratic runoff for Texas' 24th Congressional District, retired Air Force Colonel Kim Olson will face off with Candace Valenzuela, a member of the Carrollton-Farmers Branch district school board. Read the full story by KERA’s Syeda Hasan. 

Live Election Results

Got a tip? Email Elizabeth Myong at Emyong@KERA.org. You can follow Elizabeth on Twitter @Elizabeth_Myong.

Elections 2020
Texas 2020 Primary Runoffs

