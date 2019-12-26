Family Members Share The Joys And Challenges Of Caregiving

In the KERA series On Our Minds: The Caregivers we met North Texans navigating the legal and personal challenges of caregiving.

KERA's Syeda Hasan and Courtney Collins discuss the series

Whether they are looking after a family member or helping children in need, these caregivers and their families all shared intimate moments with us — both joyous and challenging. Here are some of those moments that didn't make it into the initial stories in the series.

Tech Guerrero

After she was diagnosed with dementia, Tech Guerrero and his husband convinced Tech’s mother, Maria Luisa Castillo Rocha, to leave her home in Mexico City and move in with them in Dallas. But she still has insurance in Mexico City, and Tech has traveled across the border multiple times, to take Maria Luisa to specialists and restock her medication. The family took a trip to Mexico City earlier this year.

Tech Gurrero

“It was about mental health, connecting with her diverse group of friends, and it was about feeling some TLC, you know? Talking about memories and talking about her new life cycle here in the States with her two sons.” - Tech Guerrero

Debbie Spruell

Fort Worth mother Debbie Spruell is a caregiver to her 30-year-old son, Jermaine Hayley. She says she didn’t know a lot about schizophrenia when Hayley was diagnosed with the mental illness about 10 years ago.

Debbie Spruell

“He started having issues probably when he was about 17-and-a-half, 18. He was just like paranoid about a lot of things. ‘Someone’s bugging my phone.’ Or if he bought certain foods, he would look at it and say, ‘well, this is not my food.’” - Debbie Spruell

Justin Hayley

Another one of Spruell's sons, Justin Hayley, says it's been tough to see his brother Jermaine struggle. Jermaine lives with Debbie, while the rest of his siblings have moved out. Justin says the family is constantly thinking about his brother's mental health.

Justin Hayley

“Sometimes it’s kind of hard to get through to him, so it just depends on the state that he’s in at the time, but when he’s doing good, he remembers things, and we can have conversations about past experiences and memories and stuff ... We have to kind of incorporate how he is now into everything that we do, so it’s just like, if we make a plan, we have to…we have to make sure he’s OK, so it’s just kind of hard.” - Justin Hayley

