Despite Theft, Pleasant Grove Testing Site To Open Tuesday

The Dallas area's new walk-up COVID-19 testing site in Pleasant Grove was supposed to open Monday. But, according to the Parkland Hospital System, someone broke in and stole all the testing equipment and supplies, including two air conditioning units and loads of personal protective gear.

Despite the setback, Parkland says they’re planning to be up and running by 7:30 a.m. Tuesday.

The testing site is located at a community center run by The Salvation Army on Elam Road. Testing is free and available to anyone in need. You don’t have to make an appointment but tests are limited each day and may run out before the end of business hours.

The Pleasant Grove testing site is open Monday through Saturday from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.