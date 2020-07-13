 Despite Theft, Pleasant Grove Testing Site To Open Tuesday | KERA News

Despite Theft, Pleasant Grove Testing Site To Open Tuesday

By 22 minutes ago
  • A couple self-swabs for a COVID-19 test at a Parkland Hospital mobile walk-up testing site in the Red Bird area of Dallas.
    A couple self-swabs for a COVID-19 test at a Parkland Hospital mobile walk-up testing site in the Red Bird area of Dallas.
    LM Otero / Associated Press

The Dallas area's new walk-up COVID-19 testing site in Pleasant Grove was supposed to open Monday. But, according to the Parkland Hospital System, someone broke in and stole all the testing equipment and supplies, including two air conditioning units and loads of personal protective gear.

Despite the setback, Parkland says they’re planning to be up and running by 7:30 a.m. Tuesday.

The testing site is located at a community center run by The Salvation Army on Elam Road. Testing is free and available to anyone in need. You don’t have to make an appointment but tests are limited each day and may run out before the end of business hours.

The Pleasant Grove testing site is open Monday through Saturday from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Tags: 
Coronavirus & COVID-19

Related Content

COVID-19 Live Updates: Dallas County Reports 1,114 New Cases

By 2 hours ago
Registered nurse Patrick LaFontaine poses for a photo after helping set up a COVID-19 testing station for pre-screened pediatric patients outside a Children's Health PM Urgent Care facility in Richardson, Texas.
Tony Gutierrez / Associated Press

Get live updates throughout the day on how COVID-19, the illness caused by the novel coronavirus, is affecting North Texas. 

How 6 Problem-Solvers Tackled Pandemic Challenges In Their Neighborhoods

By Jul 12, 2020

Cardboard beds. Urban farms. Roving mariachi bands.

These are some of the ways that regular folks are solving problems and spreading happiness during the pandemic.

The solutions aren't perfect — public health experts have some critiques and suggestions. But at the same time, they applaud the ingenuity and positive vibes.

Read the stories of six grassroots change-makers — then nominate your own at the bottom of this story.