Without Federal Funding, Ohio Mayor Faces 'Very Painful' Cuts To Services

States and cities rely on business-generated tax revenue to help pay for employees delivering public services, like sanitation workers, first responders, health and safety workers, and librarians.

Until recently, that is.

In the six weeks since the coronavirus pandemic began ravaging U.S. businesses, more than 30 million Americans have filed for unemployment.

And with businesses tanking, many local governments are running out of money to pay for those public services.

Cities like Dayton, Ohio, are having to make tough decisions in response to the economic crisis. Mayor Nan Whaley says the city has furloughed 470 employees — about 25% of its workforce. She says the cuts have affected nearly every department except for police and fire services.

Whaley is calling on the federal government to help before the city is forced to lose those critical public workers. Nearly $3 trillion has been approved in federal coronavirus relief assistance, but little of that has made its way to state or local governments.

Whatley says that what federal aid has been disbursed has gone to a limited number of cities with populations of more than 500,000, while most people live in smaller cities like Dayton, with a population of about 140,000.

"We have not seen very much of that money, if any at all, here in Dayton," she says.

Without the help of federal aid, Whaley says, "It will be very, very painful."

Here are excerpts from the conversation.

What is your response to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, who argues the federal government shouldn't be responsible for bailing out local governments who have not budgeted accordingly?

Well, I think that's laughable. I don't think anybody was budgeting [for] a pandemic last December. I think that Sen. McConnell needs to really get a reality check of what's going on on the ground here.

These are cities that have had tough times, even past the Great Recession. And then to have a disaster where they have to provide front-line services — it's exactly what the federal government should do if they want the recovery to happen quickly.

What happens if Dayton and other cities like yours don't get this money?

It will be very, very painful. We will see less police officers. We will see less firefighters. We will have to do services dramatically differently, if we do some services at all. And I'm talking about the equity issues of helping kids in summer.

And our city is a poor city. You will see cities like Dayton get to the very, very minimum, and then we will see where they actually cut to bone and aren't doing services that are needed for a prosperous economy.



ARI SHAPIRO, HOST:

Sampling has been at the heart of hip-hop for decades. It's how this...

(SOUNDBITE OF MUSIC)

SHAPIRO: ...Becomes this...

(SOUNDBITE OF MUSIC)

SHAPIRO: For the last month, NPR Music has been exploring the art of sampling with legendary hip-hop producers in a series called The Formula. Our host Ailsa Chang sat down with NPR Music's Rodney Carmichael to talk about the project.

AILSA CHANG, BYLINE: Hey, Rodney.

RODNEY CARMICHAEL, BYLINE: Hey. What's going on, Ailsa?

CHANG: Hey. So there has been this long tradition of sampling in hip-hop going back to its earliest days, DJs finding hooks from old classic records and then blending them into new tracks. What made you want to talk about sampling now?

CARMICHAEL: Such a good question, right? I mean. This is an art form that's been thriving and evolving for 35 years now. That's really about how long it's been since the legendary Marley Marl really revolutionized hip-hop productions basically when he figured out almost accidentally how to sample a drumbeat from an existing record. So it just felt like a good time to do a snapshot.

So basically, we produced a series of videos where we sit down and talk to several really big producers. And they break down a few of their biggest songs for us, you know, with some really big samples and talk about their process, not only as sample-based producers but as hip-hop artists who have really been transformational in terms of this art form.

CHANG: So cool. I mean, you interviewed some of the most legendary hip-hop producers for this series, people like Just Blaze, 9th Wonder, DJ Premier. Can you just tell us about a song or a sample that really stuck with you? And what was the process like for creating it?

CARMICHAEL: Yeah. One that really blew my mind - and I think a lot of other people's too - was 9th Wonder breaking down the three samples and three different beats that he produced for "DUCKWORTH."

(SOUNDBITE OF KENDRICK LAMAR'S "DUCKWORTH.")

CARMICHAEL: And that's the last song from Kendrick Lamar's Pulitzer-winning album, "DAMN."

9TH WONDER: The first song I sampled in Kendrick Lamar's "DUCKWORTH." is a song by Ted Taylor. And the song was called "Be Ever Wonderful."

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "BE EVER WONDERFUL")

TED TAYLOR: (Singing) Be ever wonderful.

CARMICHAEL: And he's basically breaking down that it's not the sample that you choose, but it's what you do with it.

9TH WONDER: A lot of times producers listen to samples and they say, that's a great sample, but he didn't do it right.

CARMICHAEL: You know, how you loop it up or how you chop it - that really sets a producer apart.

9TH WONDER: It's just like fashion. There may be a shirt on this side, jackets over here. But it takes a mind to put all those together. It's the same thing with records. It's like, if you don't know how to dress this up, man, just don't wear it.

(SOUNDBITE OF MUSIC)

CHANG: I love hearing these producers talk about the hunt for a good sample. Like, here's DJ Premier talking about that.

DJ PREMIER: Just from me digging in the store, it's crazy because even when I dig now, I don't know why we whisper on the phone, but Alchemist will call me and go, yo, found a new digging spot. And, you know, it's like, why are we whispering when it's just me and him on the phone? But that's just how serious we take it.

CHANG: I love how he uses the word digging. It's like he's on some secret treasure hunt.

CARMICHAEL: Yeah, no doubt, especially for cats like Premier. You know, cats like Premier, this still physically get out and shop for vinyl records, you know, just like they did really back in the heyday of sampling. So it's serious for them.

CHANG: And there's another clip from the series that I want to ask you about. This is also from DJ Premier.

DJ PREMIER: The sample industry clamped down a lot. You know, I've been sued many times, you know, I mean, many times for samples that I didn't clear.

CHANG: He's been sued many times. You know, what's interesting is that the laws around music licensing - I know that they're really strict these days. So can you just talk about how copyright laws have changed the role that sampling can even play in hip-hop today?

CARMICHAEL: Yeah. Well, sampling, like you said, it's evolved a lot since a lot of the big lawsuits that really came down in the early '90s when acts like De La Soul and Biz Markie got sued. But sampling - it survived. I mean, there's still plenty of big Billboard hits made even today that really feature a classic example. But, you know, what you see even more of nowadays is young producers sampling their peers, right? There's a whole class of producers who, instead of actually creating a new song, they just create loops and melodies...

CHANG: Oh, interesting.

CARMICHAEL: ...For these other - yeah - other producers to sample. So, you know, it's still sampling, but it's a lot less expensive. And it's definitely a lot less prone to lawsuits.

CHANG: To getting sued (laughter).

CARMICHAEL: Exactly. Exactly.

CHANG: Rodney Carmichael is the host of The Formula. It's a new series about the art of sampling from NPR Music. Thank you so much, Rodney.

