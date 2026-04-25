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Dallas republican’s petition to force precinct-specific primaries rejected by Texas appeals court

KERA | By Paul DeBenedetto
Published April 25, 2026 at 6:21 PM CDT
Voting signs for the Texas primary election at Pleasant Hill Branch Public Library in Buda, Texas on Wednesday, Feb. 25, 2026.
Patricia Lim
/
KUT News
Voting signs for the Texas primary election at Pleasant Hill Branch Public Library in Buda, Texas on Wednesday, Feb. 25, 2026.

A North Texas appeals court rejected a petition from a Dallas County republican trying to force the county to hold precinct-specific elections.

The petition came after former county GOP Chair Allen West agreed to countywide voting for upcoming runoffs — in the wake of a chaotic March election marred by confusion and legal challenges.

The filing from petitioner Barry Wernick, a Republican Party precinct chair and commissioners court candidate, requested the Dallas-based Fifth Court of Appeals order the county elections administrator to conduct the upcoming runoff Election Day with precinct-based polling places.

The judges declined, finding they had no jurisdiction to do so. They also found Wernick had no standing for relief, in part because he won his primary race outright and wasn’t in a runoff.

KERA News reached out to Wernick for comment and will update this story with any response.

Early voting for the runoffs begins May 18. Early voting can be done at any location.

Election Day is May 26.

This is a developing story and will be updated.
Tags
Politics Allen WestKERA NewsDallas County runoffsDallas CountyElections 2026
Paul DeBenedetto
As Managing Editor, DeBenedetto is responsible for coordinating daily news coverage across KERA’s broadcast and digital platforms. Previously, Paul DeBenedetto served as Executive Producer of Daily News & Statewide Newscasts for Houston Public Media.
See stories by Paul DeBenedetto