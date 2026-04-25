Dallas republican’s petition to force precinct-specific primaries rejected by Texas appeals court

A North Texas appeals court rejected a petition from a Dallas County republican trying to force the county to hold precinct-specific elections.

The petition came after former county GOP Chair Allen West agreed to countywide voting for upcoming runoffs — in the wake of a chaotic March election marred by confusion and legal challenges.

The filing from petitioner Barry Wernick, a Republican Party precinct chair and commissioners court candidate, requested the Dallas-based Fifth Court of Appeals order the county elections administrator to conduct the upcoming runoff Election Day with precinct-based polling places.

The judges declined, finding they had no jurisdiction to do so. They also found Wernick had no standing for relief, in part because he won his primary race outright and wasn’t in a runoff.

KERA News reached out to Wernick for comment and will update this story with any response.

Early voting for the runoffs begins May 18. Early voting can be done at any location.

Election Day is May 26.

This is a developing story and will be updated.