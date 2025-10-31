Tarrant County GOP leader under fire for 'racist' social media posts ahead of SNAP cuts

The head of the Tarrant County Republican Party Bo French is facing backlash this week after posting a series of tweets in reference to the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP benefits being cut Nov. 1.

French took to social media Tuesday to talk about what could happen once the SNAP cuts take effect, in what he called, "chimping out."

It has the potential to make the summer of 2020 look like a cake walk. All I can say is avoid city centers, stay strapped, carry spare mags, and have a plan to keep your family safe. When the hoards are chimping out, everyone is at risk. https://t.co/U8XH18QJnd — Bo French (@BoFrenchTX) October 27, 2025

His posts continued through Wednesday, where he wrote, "November 1, 2025 is National Chimp Out Day. It’s going to be lit."

The GOP chairman's comments drew backlash from people online, including one user on Facebook who said his posts were racist and targeted towards Black Americans.

"This is GOP leader Bo French, this is how all GOP representatives are, literally being racist and calling black people chimps," the post read. "I know it's not surprising, and everyone called it that the GOP is racist, but just to remind folks who these people are and always have been."

"This is so racist dude," an X user wrote in response to one of French's posts.

"The term ‘Chimp Out’ is widely documented and understood to be a slur..." another X user wrote.

The website Urban Dictionary and others define the phrase "chimp out" as an offensive and derogatory term comparing Black people to chimpanzees.

KERA News reached out to French and will update this story with any response.

Another post Tuesday from French implied those who will be affected by the cuts could start rioting and compared it to reactions from the 2020 murder of George Floyd.

‼️WARNING‼️



November 1 the EBT payments shut off. 40 million people will not get free food anymore. Remember what happened when they rioted over a dishonest narrative following George Floyd? Imagine what 40 million will do. Plan accordingly. — Bo French (@BoFrenchTX) October 27, 2025

This isn't the first time French has faced scrutiny for his online presence. In August, he targeted Democratic state House Rep. Salman Bhojani, who represents parts of Arlington, Euless and Bedford.

In a series of posts over the last two days, French called Bhojani an “anti-American democrat”, said he was trying to “further jihad,” and called on federal officials to denaturalize and deport the lawmaker, who is originally from Pakistan.

More than a dozen Christian and Jewish faith leaders sent demand letters later that month to local elected officials calling for his denouncement.

Republican leaders in the past including Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick and Fort Worth Mayor Mattie Parker also called for French’s removal in July after asking his followers in a now deleted post, “Who is a bigger threat to America?” Respondents had two options: “Jews” or “Muslims.”

French later apologized on X, saying “antisemitism has no place in the Republican Party.”

French’s Republican colleagues also condemned him last year over posts using several slurs against political opponents, some of which said French's behavior is part of a broader normalization of hateful and dehumanizing rhetoric in the party.

Penelope Rivera is KERA's Breaking News Reporter. Got a tip? Email Penelope at privera@kera.org.

