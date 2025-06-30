GOP state Sen. Brian Birdwell says he won’t seek reelection

State Sen. Brian Birdwell, a Granbury Republican who’s represented parts of Central and North Texas since 2010, said Monday he did not plan to seek reelection to his seat in the upper chamber.

“It has been the high honor of my life, on par with commanding United States soldiers, to serve my fellow Texans for over 15 years,” Birdwell, a retired U.S. Army lieutenant colonel, said in a letter addressed to his district. “As I conclude the mission the Lord has given me over these past 15 years, I do so with a sense of gratitude at all we have accomplished.”

Birdwell highlighted numerous bills that lawmakers passed during his time in the Senate, like those that expanded access to firearms, restricted abortions and cut property taxes. He also commended instances when lawmakers “prevented significant amounts of bad legislation from reaching the Senate floor” and noted the state’s clampdown along the U.S.-Mexico border during the Biden administration.

Soon after Birdwell announced his retirement, state Rep. David Cook, R-Mansfield, announced he would run for the now-open Senate District 22. Cook, who is serving his third term in the lower chamber, recently waged an unsuccessful bid for House speaker, during which he vowed to strip power from Democrats and emerged as the consensus pick of the chamber's rightmost faction.

In announcing his Senate run, Cook called Birdwell "the personification of a servant leader."

"Over the years, we’ve faced a wave of growth and change, bringing both opportunities and challenges that continue to impact our way of life," Cook said in a statement. "These realities don’t stop at district lines. They affect communities across SD 22 in much the same way. I am stepping forward because these challenges require experience, follow-through, and the time necessary to commit fully to the work ahead."

Birdwell’s announcement is the latest shake-up to the 31-member state Senate.

Sen. Robert Nichols, R-Jacksonville, said last week he would not seek reelection to his East Texas seat. Former Sen. Kelly Hancock, R-North Richland Hills, stepped down from his post two weeks ago for an appointment in the state Comptroller’s office; he also announced a campaign to be the next leader of the office.