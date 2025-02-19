An incumbent withdraws from the Denton ISD school board election, and an education professor joins

With the filing season for the May 3 ballot now closed for the Denton ISD school board election, one incumbent has withdrawn from the race, a Texas Woman’s University adjunct professor has joined, and a longtime board member appears to be retiring.

Place 3 school board member Amy Bundgus withdrew her candidacy, a surprise move after a freshman term that saw her take strong stances on a number of issues.

She challenged her peers on approving a nonprofit health clinic for uninsured and underinsured students, and supported revisions to school library and classroom collection policies that bring the state obscenity law to bear on sexually oriented content in books and materials. She also joined her fellow board members in supporting Denton ISD students’ academic, athletic and fine arts achievements.

Julie A. Greenawalt, a Texas resident of two years, filed to run for Bundgus’ place on the board. She’s active in a number of clubs at Robson Ranch, a retirement community in southwest Denton. She’s also active in the community’s Republican Club, and the Robson Ranch Pioneer Press published a story Monday about Greenawalt traveling to Washington, D.C., as a member of Conservative Women of Action to attend the swearing-in of Republican U.S. Rep. Brandon Gill, Congressional District 26’s new representative.

Several online posts have erroneously identified Greenawalt as chair of the Denton County Republican Party. However, the chair of the county party is Lacey Riley.

Greenawalt will face Tanya Wright, a Denton ISD parent and a Texas resident of almost 30 years.

Place 5 board member Charles Stafford, who’s seeking reelection, faces a challenge from Texas Woman’s University adjunct professor Phyliciá Anderson, who teaches literacy and learning to education students at TWU. Stafford, a real estate developer, first served on the board from 1988 to 1994. He returned in May 2004, serving consecutive terms since then. During his tenure, his peers have elected him board president four times.

Mia Price, Place 4 board member, didn’t file for reelection, signaling her decision to retire from the school board after she was first elected in 2001.

Retired teacher and principal Buddy Dunworth is running for Price’s seat unopposed. Dunworth retired from the principal’s seat at McMath Middle School last year after serving the district for 24 years.

In-person early voting for Denton school board Places 3, 4 and 5 runs from Tuesday, April 22, through Tuesday, April 29.

The last day to register to vote is April 3. The last day to get an application for a ballot by mail is April 22. The last day to get a federal postcard registration and absentee ballot is April 22

