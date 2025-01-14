Republican Rep. Dustin Burrows of Lubbock wins race for Texas House speaker

After weeks of infighting among Texas House Republicans over who would lead their chamber this legislative session, Rep. Dustin Burrows of Lubbock has won the powerful role of House speaker with 85 votes from the 150-member.

Burrows now immediately takes over as speaker of the Texas House.

There were two rounds of voting. Burrows bested challenger David Cook (R-Mansfield) in the runoff, where Cook received 55 votes.

Democrats were the majority of Burrows’ voting block, which will likely make for an interesting session.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

