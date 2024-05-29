After primary wins, GOP’s Hagenbuch, Democrats’ Frey set to face off for Senate District 30 in fall

Republican Brent Hagenbuch declared victory Tuesday night against Jace Yarbrough for the Republican nomination for Texas Senate District 30. With all counties reporting Tuesday night, Hagenbuch’s primary win is all but official.

In complete but unofficial results in the Democratic runoff Tuesday, Dale Frey beat out Michael Braxton for their party’s nomination to the state Senate district.

Frey and Hagenbuch will face off in November to fill the spot being vacated by state Sen. Drew Springer, R-Muenster, who did not run for reelection.

District 30 spans 11 counties, including portions of Denton, Collin, Parker and Wichita counties, and all of Grayson and Cooke counties.

Republican primary runoff

Brent Hagenbuch declared victory with unofficial districtwide results showing he earned about 56.66% of the votes with all counties reporting.

Hagenbuch also led the pack in the March primaries. He and Yarbrough beat out Carrie de Moor and Cody Clark.

Hagenbuch is a veteran who owns and operates transportation companies and was elected chair of the Denton County Republican Party in 2021.

“The voters in SD30 can depend on me to deliver one of the strongest conservative voting records during the upcoming 89th Session,” Hagenbuch said in a press release.

During the run-up to the primaries, de Moor challenged Hagenbuch’s eligibility to run for the seat over claims that he lives outside the district. A judge ruled against Hagenbuch’s attempt to dismiss the suit but let him remain on the Republican primary ballot.

The Texas Tribune’s Renzo Downey reported that at the Texas GOP convention this past weekend, Yarbrough “submitted a challenge to new party Chair Abraham George that would have Hagenbuch replaced on the general election ballot.

“If Hagenbuch is declared ineligible by a court before late August, he could lose his place on the ballot,” the Tribune reported. “A GOP executive committee, likely precinct chairs in the district, would then elect a replacement candidate. In that event, the runner-up becomes a top contender to be the new nominee.”

Democratic primary runoff

Unofficial districtwide results showed Frey is ahead of Michael Braxton with about 57.15% of 3,022 votes, with all counties reporting.

In the March 5 primary election, Braxton took the lead ahead of Frey. Both beat out Matthew McGhee but were unable to earn a majority of the vote.

Braxton is a pastor of Bethel Community Church and owns Braxton’s Barbershop in Denison.

Frey is a web developer who has worked for federal government agencies.