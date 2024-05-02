Denton County records 45,000 early votes ahead of Saturday election

About 45,000 Denton County residents have already cast their votes for Saturday’s municipal and school board elections through early voting, including mail-in ballots, according to the Denton County Elections Administration.

There were 38,812 in-person early ballots and 6,211 mail-in ballots cast during April 22-30, according to voting records.

The highest daily number of in-person votes came on Tuesday, the last day of early voting, with 8,988. The lowest number of voters, 2,422, came out on Sunday, April 28, according to county voting records.

As for the city of Denton, county records show that 7,756 votes were cast throughout early voting. The highest day of in-person turnout also came on the last day of early voting with 1,757 and the lowest on Sunday, with 451.

What’s at stake

On Saturday, Denton residents will decide whether to reelect Mayor Gerard Hudspeth for a final term. High school teacher Lucas Wedgeworth and general contractor Stephen Dillenberg are challenging him in the race.

For Denton City Council Place 5, an at-large seat, business professional Erica Garland is challenging incumbent Brandon Chase McGee.

In Place 6, Lilyan Prado Carrillo and Jill Jester are on the ballot. Prado Carrillo is an educator and public speaker, while Jester is a local attorney. The seat will be vacated by Chris Watts, who announced he would not seek reelection due to health issues.

Voters in Denton County will elect three new representatives to serve on the Denton Central Appraisal District Board of Directors on Saturday.

On the ballot for Place 1 are Peter K. Mungiguerra Jr. and Angie Cox. Vying for Place 2 are Sophia Anwar and Lisa McEntire; and the race for Place 3 is between Rick Guzman and Jordan E. Villarreal.

For Denton ISD, school board incumbents Barbara Burns in Place 1 and Sheryl English in Place 2 each face an opponent.

Debi Scaggs, a Denton resident, is challenging Burns. Terry Senne, a career educator and retired Texas Woman’s University administrator and professor, is seeking Place 2.