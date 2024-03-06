Hagenbuch and Yarbrough push a runoff for GOP spot in District 30, Democratic candidates do the same

It’s coming down to runoffs in a tight state Senate District 30 race, with nearly all precincts reporting early Wednesday morning.

Former Denton County GOP Chair Brent Hagenbuch will face off against attorney Jace Yarbrough, while Dale Frey and Michael Braxton will seek the Democratic nomination for November’s general election in the May 28 runoff.

Republican

Voters are still supporting Hagenbuch, who has faced accusations of living outside the district and has a trial pending after candidate Carrie de Moor, an emergency room physician, challenged his eligibility to run.

“We have built an organization, and I will fight every day between now and May 28 to win,” Hagenbuch said in a Facebook post. “I’m ready and prepared to represent District 30 and our shared conservative values in the State Senate.”

Hagenbuch slightly edged Yarbrough on voter counts, with Hagenbuch claiming nearly 35,000 votes, or 36.5% of the vote.

“Your unwavering dedication and tireless efforts are propelling us forward, and I am inspired by your commitment to join us in this fight,” Yarbrough told supporters in a news release. “Together, we have shown the people cannot be silenced, and the time for compromise and going along to get along is over. This fight isn’t over yet. It’s just beginning.”

Yarbrough earned 33.9% of the vote.

Democratic

Unofficial results with nearly all precincts reporting also pushed the Democratic race for the District 30 nomination to a runoff between Michael Braxton and Dale Frey.

Braxton, the owner of Braxton’s Barbershop in Denison and pastor of Bethel Community Baptist Church, pulled slightly ahead of web developer Dale Frey by early Wednesday morning.

Braxton led with 7,598 votes or 37.6% of the vote, while Frey earned 33.1%.