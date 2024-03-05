Politics Live results: 2024 Texas primary elections KERA | By KERA News Published March 5, 2024 at 7:00 PM CST Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Email Yfat Yossifor / KERAVoters exit a polling location Tuesday, March 5, 2024, at Reverchon Park Recreation Center in Dallas. Here are the latest updates on all the races in the 2024 Texas primaries. All polls have officially closed. Primaries for President & U.S. Senate Loading... Texas House of Representative Texas Senate Races Dallas County Commissioner Tarrant County