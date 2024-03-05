© 2024 KERA News
News for North Texas
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Live results: 2024 Texas primary elections

KERA | By KERA News
Published March 5, 2024 at 7:00 PM CST
Voters exit a polling location Tuesday, March 5, 2024, at Reverchon Park Recreation Center in Dallas.
Yfat Yossifor
/
KERA
Voters exit a polling location Tuesday, March 5, 2024, at Reverchon Park Recreation Center in Dallas.

Here are the latest updates on all the races in the 2024 Texas primaries. All polls have officially closed. 

Primaries for President & U.S. Senate

Loading...

Texas House of Representative

Texas Senate Races

Dallas County Commissioner

Tarrant County
Tags
Politics Elections 2024VotingTexas PoliticsPoll
KERA News
See stories by KERA News