Every candidate in the running to represent Denton County in 2024

Correction this story has been updated to clarify that Sen. Drew Springer in District 30 will not be seeking reelection.

Denton County voters can look out for several key races during the 2024 primaries.

The party primaries will be held in March, preceding the November general election for the county, state and federal levels.

The most notable vacancy is the 26th Congressional District seat, which U.S. Rep. Michael Burgess will be stepping down from.

Burgess has represented District 26 in the U.S. House since 2003. Several high-profile Republicans have filed for Burgess’ seat, along with one Democrat.

Other key races include Texas Senate District 30, where several Republicans and Democrats have filed for the seat currently held by state Sen. Drew Springer, who announced in November that he won’t be seeking reelection.

The race already has some accusations as Cody Clark, a former Denton police officer running in the Republican primary for Senate District 30, accused opponent Brent Hagenbuch, former Denton County GOP chair, of living outside the district.

In the area’s state House districts, several Republicans and Democrats are challenging local incumbents, including District 63’s Rep. Benjamin Bumgarner, District 65’s Rep. Kronda Thimesch, District 106’s Rep. Jared Patterson and District 57’s Rep. Richard Hayes.

No Democrats will challenge House District 64 incumbent Rep. Lynn Stucky, a Republican.

In Denton County, Commissioner Bobbie Mitchell will run unopposed, while Commissioner Ryan Williams and Sheriff Tracy Murphree have one Democratic opponent each.

Here are the candidates who filed by Monday’s deadline.

U.S. CongressHouse District 13

Ronny Jackson (incumbent, R)

House District 26

Scott Armey (R)

Luisa Del Rosal (R)

Brandon Gill (R)

Joel Krause (R)

Doug Robison (R)

Ernest Lineberger III (D)

Texas LegislatureState Senate District 12

Tan Parker (incumbent, R)

Stephanie Draper (D)

State Senate District 30

Cody Clark (R)

Carrie DeMoor (R)

Brent Hagenbuch (R)

Michael Braxton (D)

Matthew McGehee (D)

Dale Frey (D)

State House District 57

Richard Hayes (incumbent, R)

Collin Johnson (D)

State House District 63

Benjamin Bumgarner (incumbent, R)

Carlos E. Andino Jr. (R)

Vincent Gallo (R)

Michelle Beckley (D)

Denise Wooten (D)

State House District 64

Lynn Stucky (incumbent, R)

Elaine Hayes (R)

Andy Hopper (R)

State House District 65

Kronda Thimesch (incumbent, R)

Mitch Little (R)

Detrick DeBurr (D)

State House District 106

Jared Patterson (incumbent, R)

Hava Johnston (D)

Denton County

Denton County Sheriff

Tracy Murphree (incumbent, R)

Fredrick Bishop (D)

Commissioner Precinct 1

Ryan Williams (incumbent, R)

Tommy Bedford (D)

Commissioner Precinct 3