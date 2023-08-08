Amid local protesters, Abbott again signs ‘Save Women’s Sports Act’ in ceremony at TWU library

Gov. Greg Abbott came to Texas Woman’s University on Monday to ceremonially sign legislation banning transgender athletes from participating in college sports in Texas, a law he says will protect the integrity of women’s college athletics.

Abbott officially signed Senate Bill 15 — which has been dubbed the “Save Women’s Sports Act” by supporters — in June. The law will take effect in September.

“Women have thrived in college sports in America,” Abbott said during Monday’s signing in Denton. “They have mastered discipline. They have harnessed drive in order to be able to succeed. They have cast visions inspired by a work ethic to achieve greatness. They learn how to triumph with grace and how to gracefully accept loss.

“They learn how to hone skills and then translate them into successful careers and families. Those attributes, which are byproducts of women’s college sports, will not be destroyed in the state of Texas.”

The law builds on legislation passed in Texas in 2021 that bans trans athletes in grades K-12 from playing on sports teams other than those that align with their biological sex based on what was stated on their birth certificate.

Abbott was joined at the signing event held at the Texas Women’s Hall of Fame in the Blagg-Huey Library on TWU’s campus by a host of legislators, former college swimmers Riley Gaines and Paula Scanlan and several young female athletes. Both Gaines and Scanlan have become activists following their collegiate swimming careers, speaking out against transgender athletes competing on women’s teams.

At the University of Pennsylvania, Scanlan was a teammate of trans swimmer Lia Thomas, who joined the women’s team in 2021 after previously swimming on the men’s team.

Gaines, a former All-American at the University of Kentucky, competed against Thomas in the 2022 NCAA championships. The two tied for fifth place in the 200-meter freestyle.

Thomas received the original fifth-place trophy, while Gaines had to wait for hers. The experience is one Gaines cited as a reason the “Save Women’s Sports Act” is necessary, despite Title IX already being on the books.

Title IX, the landmark 1972 law, bans discrimination in federally funded programs on the basis of sex.

“Everything that transpired after we climbed out of that pool made clear to me that the NCAA was explicitly violating the Title IX and discriminating against women on the basis of sex,” Gaines said during the signing Monday. “What mattered most to the NCAA was validating the feelings of [a] male. The NCAA handed me a sixth-place trophy and then told me that I had to go home empty-handed. When I asked why, they told me that Thomas had to have the trophy when the pictures were being taken.

“I was shocked. I felt betrayed, belittled and reduced down to a photo op.”

Scanlan said her feelings and those of her teammates were overlooked at Penn after Thomas joined the women’s team. She also said women’s sports are being threatened by transgender competitors.

“Any discussion of maintaining the sanctity of women’s spaces is labeled as transphobic, bigoted and hateful,” Scanlan said. “What’s bigoted and hateful is discrimination against women and girls happening across the country.

“The dangerous effect is to erase women and girls, destroy us and our equal opportunities to compete and win.”

Gaines pushed back on the idea that the issue of trans athletes taking away opportunities for women is a small problem.

“It’s happening in every level, every division and every sport in every state,” Gaines said. “I get messages from young girls. I get messages from parents and coaches who feel silenced. It’s happening here in Texas.”

Maria Crane / For the DRC More than 100 people gathered outside of TWU's Blagg-Huey Library on Monday to protest Gov. Greg Abbott's signing of the "Save Women's Sports Act," which bans trans athletes from competing in collegiate sports in Texas.

A crowd of more than 100 gathered to protest outside Abbott’s appearance at TWU. Several carried signs and chanted slogans both before and after the event, including “Let them play.”

“I know that SB 15 has already been signed into law and this is more ceremonial,” said Andy Hackett, a student who participated in the protest. “We are voicing our dislike and disapproval. Greg Abbott is using our campus as a prop because we are predominately a women’s university and largely a queer university.”

Rylee Valdez pushed back on the assertion that the law protects women’s sports.

“We’re letting it be known that we don’t support transphobia or excluding trans women in sports,” Valdez said. “It not only hurts trans women, but also women in general. Who are we to say who is too masculine to play women’s sports?”

Maria Crane / For the DRC Nova Martin, center, came to protest Monday at TWU, telling KERA’s Toluwani Osibamowo that Senate Bill 15 is especially personal for her. She’s a trans woman who competes in the Fort Worth Adult Soccer Association and says she’s the first openly trans woman to do so.

Not all of those who gathered outside were there to protest the law.

Jessica Sommer of Argyle brought her three children, ages 15, 13 and 10, to support Abbott and the bill. All three of Sommer’s children, including two daughters, participate in youth sports.

“I was raised by an educator who has a master’s in biology,” Sommer said. “I believe that biologically it’s not apples to apples when a male at birth competes against a female at birth.

“Yet, I do believe everyone should have their say. We should support all voices, pro or con.”

