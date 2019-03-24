10 Images
Opening day at the State Fair of Texas 2025
Fair-goers take photos with Big Tex on opening day of the State Fair of Texas on Friday, Sept. 26, 2025, in Dallas. (Yfat Yossifor / KERA)
Fair-goers look up at the signage on opening day of the State Fair of Texas on Friday, Sept. 26, 2025, in Dallas. (Yfat Yossifor / KERA)
Damian Oliva, 5, and Ezekiel Oliva, 4, throw balls at the Bluebell Balloons game on opening day of the State Fair of Texas on Friday, Sept. 26, 2025, in Dallas. (Yfat Yossifor / KERA)
Fair-goers walk around on opening day of the State Fair of Texas on Friday, Sept. 26, 2025, in Dallas. (Yfat Yossifor / KERA)
Eleanor McNair, 4, Kala McNair and Kennedy McNair, 8, look at the food options in the visitor’s guide on opening day of the State Fair of Texas on Friday, Sept. 26, 2025, in Dallas. (Yfat Yossifor / KERA)
A fair goer puts mustard on their Fletcher’s Corny Dog on opening day of the State Fair of Texas on Friday, Sept. 26, 2025, in Dallas. (Yfat Yossifor / KERA)
Dustin Folsom, 5, waves at his family while riding the carousel on opening day of the State Fair of Texas on Friday, Sept. 26, 2025, in Dallas. (Yfat Yossifor / KERA)
Gustavo Cenovio and Michael Braga takes photos of their opening day pins with Big Tex at the State Fair of Texas on Friday, Sept. 26, 2025, in Dallas. (Yfat Yossifor / KERA)
