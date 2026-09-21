Trial underway for ex-Lewisville officer charged with stalking woman on duty

A former Lewisville officer is on trial this week for allegedly stalking a woman he met while on duty in 2024.

Filemon Perez, 34, is accused of repeatedly visiting the woman’s apartment between May and November that year.

On some of these occasions, court documents allege, Perez left his assigned patrol beat to drive past or near the home of the woman, identified as K.M.

He also allegedly approached her in the apartment parking lot.

These visits, according to the indictment, caused the K.M. “to be placed in fear of bodily injury or death or feel harassed, terrified, intimidated, annoyed, alarmed, abused, tormented, embarrassed, or offended.”

Perez transferred from the Dallas Police Department to the Lewisville Police Department in 2023.

Although Perez is on trial only for the stalking charge, court filings indicate the jury may hear evidence of other alleged criminal acts and wrongdoings during his law enforcement career.

While he was an officer in Lewisville, Perez, according to court documents, had a pattern of on-duty behavior toward women that his supervisor found inappropriate.

The first reported instance of this behavior was on Feb. 16, 2024, according to the documents.

Another complaint on Sept. 17, 2024, court documents state, alleged Perez made unwanted advances to an unnamed woman while he was uniformed and on duty and made her feel uncomfortable.

After that complaint, court documents state, Perez’s supervisor issued him a written reprimand for "inappropriate contact with several female citizens while … on duty.”

The Lewisville Police Department started criminally investigating Perez after a woman, H.S., reported on Thanksgiving 2024 that a uniformed police officer sexually assaulted her.

Perez resigned from his position on Dec. 3, 2024 after learning he was going to be terminated.

Detectives allege they established probable cause that Perez sexually assaulted H.S., and obtained warrants for his arrest on Dec. 4, 2024.

He was booked into the Denton County Jail a few days later but was released on bail the same day.

Perez has not been indicted in relation to this case.

His defense attorney, Bruce Isaacks, told the Denton Record-Chronicle in July 2025 that the sexual encounter on Thanksgiving was consensual.

The Lewisville Police Department later made the case against Perez for the alleged stalking of K.M. and filed it with the Denton County District Attorney’s Office.

Perez was again arrested on June 30, 2025, upon his indictment. He bailed out of the county jail later that day.