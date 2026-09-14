Yella Beezy’s Dallas murder-for-hire trial delayed after lawyers request more time

The murder-for-hire trial of Dallas rapper Yella Beezy was delayed Monday after attorneys on both sides argued they needed the transcript from a co-defendant's trial and more time to schedule witnesses.

The court has not released a new start date for the trial.

Yella Beezy, real name Markies Conway, is accused of paying a gunman to kill rival rapper MO3 after a years-long rap beef.

MO3, or Melvin Noble, was gunned down in 2020 on I-35 in Dallas.

The gunman, Kewon White, was found guilty this month of killing Noble. Prosecutors say he did so in exchange for $40,000 from Conway.

Jury selection in Conway's trial was scheduled to begin Monday. But during a morning hearing, his lawyers argued the start date needed to be pushed back because they needed the transcript from White's trial, and an important expert witness would not be available to testify.

Prosecutor Tommy Adams agreed, saying he also wanted the transcript and needed more time to get witnesses scheduled.

"We do see that there is a legitimate reason and need for both sides to have it," Adams said during the hearing. "Moreso the defense to make sure the defendant receives a fair trial."

Judge Chika Anyiam told lawyers from both sides to meet with the court coordinator and figure out a start date.

Conway faces a capital murder charge, which has a punishment of life in prison or the death penalty.

Dylan Duke is KERA's breaking news reporter. Got a tip? Email Dylan at dduke@kera.org.

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