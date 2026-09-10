At least 2 protesters arrested at anti-Trump march outside GOP midterm convention

At least two people were arrested at an anti-Trump protest Thursday outside the Republican midterm convention after allegedly assaulting a counter-protester and blocking a road, Dallas police said.

The two people have not yet been booked into jail, and the investigation is ongoing, police said.

The protest, which had over 100 people, started at Pike Park and made its way near McKinnon and Payne streets when the arrest occurred.

The two people arrested were seen yelling and engaging with two religious counter-protesters before police rushed and arrested them.

One religious counter-protester began disrupting at the park by calling attendees slurs over a megaphone.

Watch Arrest video

Dylan Duke is KERA's breaking news reporter. Got a tip? Email Dylan at dduke@kera.org.

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