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At least 2 protesters arrested at anti-Trump march outside GOP midterm convention

KERA | By Dylan Duke
Published September 10, 2026 at 5:22 PM CDT
Dallas police arrested a protestor outside the Republican midterm convention after he allegedly assaulted a religious counter-protestor on Thursday.
Dylan Duke
/
KERA
Dallas police arrested a protester outside the Republican midterm convention after he allegedly assaulted a religious counter-protester on Thursday.

At least two people were arrested at an anti-Trump protest Thursday outside the Republican midterm convention after allegedly assaulting a counter-protester and blocking a road, Dallas police said.

The two people have not yet been booked into jail, and the investigation is ongoing, police said.

The protest, which had over 100 people, started at Pike Park and made its way near McKinnon and Payne streets when the arrest occurred.

The two people arrested were seen yelling and engaging with two religious counter-protesters before police rushed and arrested them.

One religious counter-protester began disrupting at the park by calling attendees slurs over a megaphone.

Arrest video

Dylan Duke is KERA's breaking news reporter. Got a tip? Email Dylan at dduke@kera.org.

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Dylan Duke
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