Dallas man, 63, charged with kidnapping after feds say he abducted, raped, drugged 14-year-old girl

A 63-year-old Dallas man is facing kidnapping charges after federal authorities say he abducted, sexually assaulted, drugged and threatened to kill a 14-year-old girl.

David Michael Klepak faces up to life in federal prison if found guilty, according to a news release from the U.S. Department of Justice.

According to the Justice Department, Klepak kidnapped the girl on July 30 when he found her walking around, trying to find her way home.

He offered her a ride home, but instead took her to his home, according to federal authorities.

Klepak kept the girl at his home until Aug. 2, when she escaped and was found by her family, according to the release. During that time, authorities say he "repeatedly sexually assaulted her," threatened to kill her multiple times and would yell at her if she refused to take drugs with him.

While Klepak is accused in the release of sexually assaulting the girl, federal authorities have not announced any sexual assault charges against him. A spokesperson for the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Northern District of Texas did not immediately respond to a KERA request for more information.

According to the release, the teen girl was found by family after she escaped and immediately taken to Dallas police. Investigators in Dallas arrested Klepak that same day using, in part, a description of his luxury vehicles and "distinct jewelry" provided by the 14-year-old girl.

U.S. Attorney Ryan Raybould in the news release described the case as "brutal and predatory."

"As alleged, the defendant, a 63-year-old man, kidnapped, drugged and raped the victim, a teenage girl," Raybould said in the release. "The defendant will have his day in court but let this be a warning to would-be predators on the streets: we will find you and lock you up for as long as possible under the law."

James Hartley is the Fort Worth breaking news reporter and producer for KERA News. Got a tip? Email James Hartley at jhartley@kera.org.

KERA News is made possible through the generosity of our members. If you find this reporting valuable, consider making a tax-deductible gift today. Thank you.