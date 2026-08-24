Grand Prix of Arlington names new president after inaugural race praised as IndyCar's 'new standard'

After an inaugural year organizers praised as a glowing success, the IndyCar Java House Grand Prix of Arlington has a new president.

Troy Yarborough, previously the senior director of partnerships for Team Penske, has been appointed to the helm of the local iteration of the street race.

He replaces Bill Miller, who led the event for two years through the initially planning stages and first race weekend.

The Grand Prix of Arlington saw IndyCars zip through a 2.73-mile, 14-turn street track in the Arlington Entertainment District for three days in March. It featured four races including the IndyCar main event along with musical performances.

Under the direction of Miller, the Grand Prix “delivered an incredible inaugural race, laying a strong foundation and generating incredible excitement among fans, partners and the broader community,” Penske Entertainment CEO Mark Miles said in a statement.

Yarborough joined Penske Entertainment in 2015. Before that, he worked for global sports marketing and entertainment firm Octagon.

“We couldn’t be more excited to see Troy Yarborough step into this important role,” Miller said in the statement. “His breadth of experience, collaborative leadership style, and deep understanding of motorsports make him exceptionally well positioned to lead this world-class event into its next phase of growth and success.”

This year's inaugural race saw sold-out grandstands for Andretti Global driver Kyle Kirkwood's win.

Praise for the event was strong from fans, drivers and organizers alike. Third place finisher Will Power described it as the "new standard" for IndyCar races.

The next race is slated to take place March 19 through March 21 next year.

James Hartley is the Fort Worth breaking news reporter and producer for KERA News. Got a tip? Email James Hartley at jhartley@kera.org.

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