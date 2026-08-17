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Bagged ice sales are a way to tell who's partying — and who's not

KERA | By Miranda Suarez,
Ron Corning
Published August 17, 2026 at 1:57 PM CDT
Bags of Frozen ReddyIce Ice Bag Products on Shelf at Store Reddy Freezer Cooler
PJ McDonnell
/
Shutterstock
In Texas, you can find bags of ice at almost every gas station and grocery store.

Here in Texas, we use a lot of ice. But ice isn't just great for your beverages on these hot summer days — it's also imperative for research labs to keep medication cold and construction crews who need to keep concrete from seizing up.

That's where Reddy Ice comes in. Texas Monthly senior reporter Lauren Larson sat down with NTX Now's Miranda Suarez and Ron Corning following her latest piece, "Inside the Billion-Dollar Industry That’s Keeping Your Beer Cold—and Saving Lives," to break down how Reddy Ice has become so profitable.

To listen to this interview in its entirety, click the 'listen' button above.

Miranda Suarez and Ron Corning are the hosts of KERA's NTX Now. Got a tip? Email Miranda at msuarez@kera.org or Ron at rcorning@kera.org.

KERA News is made possible through the generosity of our members. If you find this reporting valuable, consider making a tax-deductible gift today. Thank you.
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News NTX NowReddy IceSummerconstruction
Miranda Suarez
Miranda Suarez is an award-winning reporter who started at KERA News in 2020. Before joining “NTX Now,” she covered Tarrant County government, with a focus on deaths in the local jail. Her work drives discussion at local government meetings and has led to real-world change — like the closure of a West Texas private prison that violated the state’s safety standards. A Massachusetts native, Miranda got her start in journalism at WTBU, Boston University’s student radio station. She later worked at WBUR as a business desk fellow, and while reporting for Boston 25 News, she received a New England Emmy nomination for her investigation into mental‑health counseling services at Massachusetts colleges and universities.
See stories by Miranda Suarez
Ron Corning
Ron Corning is a television journalist whose career has taken him from small‑town studios to major-market newsrooms, and he joins NTX Now as co-host. For eight years, Ron anchored Daybreak at WFAA in Dallas, becoming a trusted presence for North Texas viewers. He also anchored the station’s midday newscast and later helped launch Morning After, a video podcast-turned-daily show where he served as co-host and Executive Producer.
See stories by Ron Corning
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