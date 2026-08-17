Bagged ice sales are a way to tell who's partying — and who's not

Here in Texas, we use a lot of ice. But ice isn't just great for your beverages on these hot summer days — it's also imperative for research labs to keep medication cold and construction crews who need to keep concrete from seizing up.

That's where Reddy Ice comes in. Texas Monthly senior reporter Lauren Larson sat down with NTX Now's Miranda Suarez and Ron Corning following her latest piece, "Inside the Billion-Dollar Industry That’s Keeping Your Beer Cold—and Saving Lives," to break down how Reddy Ice has become so profitable.

To listen to this interview in its entirety, click the 'listen' button above.

Miranda Suarez and Ron Corning are the hosts of KERA's NTX Now. Got a tip? Email Miranda at msuarez@kera.org or Ron at rcorning@kera.org.

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