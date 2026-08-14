JPS brings some systems back online, returns pharmacy, clinic and lab operations to normal

JPS Health Network announced Friday evening that some of its electronic systems were back online after the hospital system experienced an outage of nearly two weeks.

The electronic health records system is now back online, and the hospital is no longer diverting ambulances with trauma, stroke and serious heart attack patients to other facilities after “following required system reviews and safety checks,” according to a statement posted to the JPS website.

JPS took its system offline Aug. 3 after detecting what it described as “suspicious activity.”

Operations at the hospital’s outpatient pharmacies, labs, clinics and patient registrations have returned to normal, the statement reads. The hospital has also resumed elective surgeries and is rescheduling procedures that were postponed due to the outage.

The statement noted that some of its digital tools, including the patient portal, are still offline but are expected to be available soon, and that “work remains underway behind the scenes to fully restore all business systems.”

“We thank everyone for the outpouring of support during this disruption of our routine operations,” the statement read. “We are grateful to our patients and families for their patience, our community partners and hospitals for their support, and our JPS team members for their extraordinary commitment to provide exceptional care for the people who count on JPS every day.”

McKinnon Rice is the health reporter for the Fort Worth Report. Her position is supported by a grant from Texas Health Resources. Contact her at mckinnon.rice@fortworthreport.org.

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