Don Huffines sworn in as Texas comptroller ahead of November elections

Former state Sen. Don Huffines adopted his new role as Texas’ chief financial officer after a swearing-in ceremony Saturday.

Gov. Greg Abbott temporarily appointed Huffines, 68, after the hardline conservative and businessman from the Dallas area won the Republican nomination earlier this year. He faces Democratic state Sen. Sarah Eckhardt in November for a full four-year term.

Huffines steps into the role as the Texas comptroller’s office oversees the state’s launch of a $1 billion school voucher program in which families can use public dollars for private schooling.

Huffines thanked Abbott for having confidence in him for the appointment as well as for the governor’s conservative leadership that spurred a thriving economy for Texas.

“I am grateful for the opportunity to serve alongside him as we continue building an even brighter future for our state,” he said in a statement.

Huffines is refusing a salary, as the real estate developer did while serving in the Texas Senate from 2015 to 2019.

Huffines lost his seat in the Legislature in 2018 and four years later unsuccessfully challenged Abbott in the Republican primary, running to the governor’s right.

In March 2025, former Comptroller Glenn Hegar left the office to become chancellor of Texas A&M University System. Abbott then appointed former state Sen. Kelly Hancock as acting comptroller. Soon after losing to Huffines in the GOP primary, Hancock announced his resignation.

Saturday marks Huffines’ return to public office after a more than seven-year hiatus. During that time, he remained active on the hard right of Texas GOP politics, launching a conservative policy organization.

Abbott said in a statement that Huffines’ "private-sector experience and dedication to limited government make him exceptionally qualified to lead the state's finances and protect every taxpayer dollar with integrity and accountability."

Huffines is the founder of Huffines Communities, one of the largest residential real estate development firms in the Dallas-Fort Worth area. He said his focus is on advocating for property tax relief, according to a press release.

“Cities and counties across Texas are seeing strong sales tax collections and growing revenues,” he said in his statement. “As they prepare their budgets, they should look for every opportunity to return those dollars to taxpayers through lower property taxes.”

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This article first appeared on The Texas Tribune.