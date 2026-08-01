Family, community honor Carrollton soldier Isabella Gonzales at funeral service

Family members, military leaders and elected officials gathered in Plano Saturday to honor the life of Army Pvt. Isabella Gonzales, remembering the 19-year-old as a woman of deep faith, selfless service and unwavering determination.

Gonzales, a Hebron High School graduate who enlisted in the Army shortly after graduation, was killed July 17 while serving in Jordan.

She volunteered for the deployment and was remembered throughout the service as someone who embraced challenges and put others before herself.

Her uncle, Alfredo Muñiz, told mourners Gonzales "made the ultimate sacrifice. She was killed in action doing exactly what she wanted and chose to do."

U.S. Army via AP / U.S. Army U.S. Army Pvt. Isabella Gonzales, 19, of Carrollton, Texas.

Muñiz said Gonzales lived intentionally, choosing to spend her time helping others and pursuing her dream of serving her country.

"Don't measure Isabella's legacy by the length of her years," he said. "Measure her legacy by the depth of the love she left behind and the profound impact she made on the people around her.”

Carrollton Mayor Steve Babick said Gonzales never lost sight of her goal to make a difference.

"Today we honor a hero, a 19-year-old female soldier that with all of her patriotic heart answered the call to serve," Babick said.

Brig. Gen. Glenn Henke, commander of the 10th Army Air and Missile Defense Command, shared stories from Gonzales' fellow soldiers, describing her as a quick learner whose personality strengthened her unit.

"She became a source of laughter and joy. She became the glue of her team," Henke said.

U.S. Rep. Brandon Gill said Gonzales' sacrifice embodied a commitment to serving others.

"She answered the call that the rest of us only prayed we would have the courage to answer," Gill said.

Her death came during renewed fighting between the United States and Iran.

In recent days, the Pentagon moved Gonzales and three other service members from its official Iran war casualty total into a new category labeled "Overseas Operations," a change that has raised questions about how casualties are being counted.

Emmanuel Rivas Valenzuela is KERA's breaking news reporter. Got a tip? Email Emmanuel at erivas@kera.org. KERA News is made possible through the generosity of our members.

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