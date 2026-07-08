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Crowley issues boil water notice for all city water customers after pressure loss

KERA | By Emmanuel Rivas Valenzuela
Published July 8, 2026 at 3:48 PM CDT
Houston ISD says all schools, offices, facilities will be closed Monday due to the boil water notice.
Steve Johnson
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via Flickr (CC BY 2.0)
The City of Crowly announced Wednesday that the city is under a water boil notice following a drop in water pressure.

A boil water notice is still in effect for the City of Crowley for all customers served by the city's public water system after reduced system pressure prompted action by state regulators.

According to the city, the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality required the notice after the loss of pressure in the water system.

Residents are being told to boil water before using it for drinking, brushing their teeth, washing their faces, making ice or other consumption-related purposes.

City officials say water should be brought to a vigorous rolling boil for at least two minutes before being cooled and used.

People may also use bottled water or another safe source for drinking and food preparation while the notice remains in effect.

The city said children, older adults and people with weakened immune systems are especially vulnerable to harmful bacteria and should follow the advisory.

Officials are also asking residents to share the notice with neighbors, apartment residents, schools, nursing homes and businesses that may not have received it directly.

Crowley officials said customers will be notified when laboratory testing confirms the water is safe and the boil water notice can be rescinded which may take up to 24 hours.

Emmanuel Rivas Valenzuela is KERA's breaking news reporter. Got a tip? Email Emmanuel at erivas@kera.org. KERA News is made possible through the generosity of our members.

If you find this reporting valuable, consider making a tax-deductible gift today. Thank you.
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News North Texas waterBoil Water AdvisoryTCEQDallas-Fort Worth
Emmanuel Rivas Valenzuela
Emmanuel Rivas Valenzuela joins KERA News from El Paso, Texas where he graduated as a first-generation immigrant from the University of Texas at El Paso. Prior to joining KERA, Emmanuel worked at KFOX/KDBC El Paso, El Paso Matters and KERA News as an intern. Outside of work, Emmanuel enjoys collecting physical media like movies, music and comics.
See stories by Emmanuel Rivas Valenzuela
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