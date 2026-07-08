Crowley issues boil water notice for all city water customers after pressure loss

A boil water notice is still in effect for the City of Crowley for all customers served by the city's public water system after reduced system pressure prompted action by state regulators.

According to the city, the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality required the notice after the loss of pressure in the water system.

Residents are being told to boil water before using it for drinking, brushing their teeth, washing their faces, making ice or other consumption-related purposes.

City officials say water should be brought to a vigorous rolling boil for at least two minutes before being cooled and used.

People may also use bottled water or another safe source for drinking and food preparation while the notice remains in effect.

The city said children, older adults and people with weakened immune systems are especially vulnerable to harmful bacteria and should follow the advisory.

Officials are also asking residents to share the notice with neighbors, apartment residents, schools, nursing homes and businesses that may not have received it directly.

Crowley officials said customers will be notified when laboratory testing confirms the water is safe and the boil water notice can be rescinded which may take up to 24 hours.

Emmanuel Rivas Valenzuela is KERA's breaking news reporter. Got a tip? Email Emmanuel at erivas@kera.org. KERA News is made possible through the generosity of our members.

If you find this reporting valuable, consider making a tax-deductible gift today. Thank you.