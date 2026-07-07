1 man injured, 1 arrested after calling Arlington police to report involvement in GM plant shooting

One person is in critical condition and a 26-year-old man in police custody after a shooting at the General Motors plant in Arlington, according to a news release from police.

Larry Hines was arrested Tuesday on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after calling police and telling them he was involved in the shooting, authorities said in the release.

Investigators said the shooting happened around 6:30 a.m. Tuesday after an argument in the parking lot of the plant.

When they arrived, officers found the victim with multiple gunshot wounds and discovered the shooter had left the scene, according to the release.

Hines called 911 shortly after the shooting and told dispatchers he “had been involved in the incident,” police said in the news release.

Police went to his apartment in the 4100 block of Viridian Village Drive where he was detained, authorities said. After further investigation, he was formally arrested and charged.

Hines and the other man, whose name has not been released, knew each other before the argument, according to police.

A police spokesperson did not immediately respond to emailed questions regarding whether the two men were both employees at the plant, what the argument before the shooting was about and whether police had any previous interactions with Hines.

Hines is being held at the Arlington City Jail awaiting transport to the Tarrant County Jail and a bond hearing. Hines was not yet listed in Tarrant County court records, meaning no attorney could be immediately identified and contacted for comment Tuesday morning.

This developing story will be updated as new details become available.

James Hartley reports on Arlington for KERA News. Got a tip? Email James Hartley at jhartley@kera.org.

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