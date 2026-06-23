Tarrant County DA seeks to close 2 Fort Worth motels after police receives nearly 1,700 complaints

Tarrant County's District Attorney wants to shut down two Fort Worth motels he says are ridden with crime.

DA Phil Sorrells on Tuesday filed public nuisance lawsuits against Super 7 Inn and Delux Inn in south Fort Worth on claims the two motels are "hubs of criminal activity," according to a press release.

"The level of crime coming out of these motels is unacceptable and out of control," Sorrells said. “They are a danger to the public and a drain on first responders in this county.

Fort Worth Police received nearly 1,700 calls combined to both motels since 2024 over narcotics and weapons violations, aggravated assaults, robberies, and criminal trespassing, according to Sorrells.

More than 750 calls were made at Super Inn 7 and more than 930 calls were made to Delux Inn between January 2024 and May of this year. Police have made 74 arrests between both locations with more than 100 alleged criminal offenses, Sorrells said. Prostitution, unlawful carrying of a weapon, and disorderly conduct are some of the recurring crimes at the motel, according to the DA.

“This office will not hesitate to shut down any property that allows rampant crime over community safety," Sorrells said.

His suits are requesting the motels' management clean up the properties or close them.

Penelope Rivera is KERA's Tarrant County Accountability Reporter. Got a tip? Email Penelope Rivera at privera@kera.org.

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