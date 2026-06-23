FBI continues to seize drones flown over FIFA airspace

Authorities have seized 39 drones in restricted airspace over Dallas Stadium in Arlington and the FIFA Fan Fest in Fair Park since June 11.

On Monday, FBI's Dallas office emphasized in a social media post that pilots must confirm local airspace regulations prior to takeoff.

"Flying a drone in a restricted zone is a federal crime and can result in criminal fines up to $100,000, prison time, and drone confiscation," the post on X states.

"With FIFA World Cup 2026 in full swing, #FBIDallas reminds drone operators to check for active flight restrictions at and around official event locations. Each drone operator is responsible for knowing the location of these restrictions."

As the international tournament continues, the FBI and Federal Aviation Administration are using specialized counter-drone teams and federally authorized technology to detect and mitigate unauthorized flights.

These agencies are escalating warnings to operators, emphasizing that flights in these zones are prohibited to ensure public safety and preserve evidence for prosecution.

Alexsis Jones is a reporter and producer for KERA News. Got a tip? Email Alexsis at ajones@kera.org.

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