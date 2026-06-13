Shelton leads Fowler in early voting for Arlington City Council District 8 runoff election

UT Arlington professor Jason Shelton claimed a sizable lead in early voting returns for Arlington’s City Council District 8 runoff election.

Shelton led Melody Fowler , an Arlington ISD trustee, 64.4% to 35.5% when early voting numbers were released.

Arlington saw 6,547 voters cast ballots in early voting.

The two failed to surpass the 50% threshold during the May 2 election , with Fowler receiving roughly 46.9% of the vote and Shelton receiving roughly 38.3%. The race originally had three candidates, with realtor Corey Harris receiving roughly 14.8% of votes.

Early voting numbers were released when polls closed at 7 p.m. All eligible Arlington residents were able to vote in the election, because the seat is one of three at-large council positions.

There was a total of 28 voting locations across the city.

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Chris Moss is a reporter for the Arlington Report. Contact him at chris.moss@arlingtonreport.org .