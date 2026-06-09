Virgin of Guadalupe mural to temporarily stay up at Garland business

A Virgin of Guadalupe mural on the outside of a new Garland business will be able to remain — for now.

Jamie Zamora, owner of La Esquinita Panaderia y Taqueria, told KERA via text she met with property management last week and learned the mural will remain intact for a year before it's painted over.

Priscilla Rice La Esquinita owner Jamie Zamora told KERA she had submitted to management an AI rendering of what the mural would look like on the outside of the restaurant as part of plans for the space. She believed it had been approved.



She told KERA previously that a representative of Meadowcreek Village shopping center stopped by when the restaurant opened in early May and informed them the mural would have to be removed because it hadn’t been approved. Zamora said a rendering was included in her final plans for the space.

KERA had previously reached out to Quine & Associates, Inc., which manages the property, and didn’t receive a response.

North Texas artist Juan Velazquez, who was commissioned to paint the mural, posted a video last month to gather community support in an effort to save the mural, which he said took approximately three weeks to complete.

In days, the video had more than one million views, he said.

Velazquez said if the mural must come down, he hoped fans would be given notice, so they could come and take final pictures to remember the work.

Priscilla Rice is KERA’s communities reporter. Got a tip? Email her at price@kera.org .