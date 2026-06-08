© 2026 KERA News
NPR for North Texas
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Miami's jail reduction model could help Dallas County — but parts aren't legal in Texas

KERA | By Marina Trahan Martinez
Published June 8, 2026 at 4:57 AM CDT
Dallas County elected officials and staff spent several days recently learning about Miami-Dade County’s approach to people experiencing mental health issues in its jail diversion program. The discussions explored whether the Miami-Dade model
Marina Trahan Martinez
/
KERA News
Dallas County elected officials and staff spent several days recently learning about Miami-Dade County’s approach to people experiencing mental health issues in its jail diversion program. The discussions explored whether aspects of the Miami-Dade model could help reduce jail crowding here.

Dallas County officials spent part of last week learning about Miami-Dade County's successful jail diversion program to determine whether modeling it could reduce jail crowding here.

Retired Florida judge Steve Leifman, the creator of Miami-Dade diversion program, led a days-long summit in Dallas to explain how it could work here. Leifman and his team were invited to present the successful 26-year old Criminal Mental Health Project model as a less-expensive alternative to sending Dallas County officials and staff to Florida.

A key element of the Miami-Dade model is how people experiencing mental health issues are handled by law enforcement, jails and courts.

Leifman and other county leaders who implemented the project eventually were able to get Florida laws changed so that people in mental health crisis could be held in deflection centers involuntarily.

That offers time for evaluation, court processing and possibly starting substance use and mental health treatment.

In Texas, law enforcement agencies like the Dallas Police Department and DART police must convince a person to go to a deflection center — and stay there — before going to jail.

If a detained person is taken to Dallas’s one jail-diversion center, they are free to leave almost immediately.

Laws passed in Ohio and Florida changed that.

“They set up a situation where for 48 hours, the person's not free to go,” Dallas County Judge Clay Lewis Jenkins said. “Then, within that 48 hours, that person is assessed to see whether they can go or what the next steps would be. That's really not much different except for it's focused on mental health and good outcomes of what happens when we pick up your average person.”

Convincing Texas legislators to pass similar laws here would be a key first step to effectively apply the Miami-Dade process to the Dallas County jail and courts system.

The next legislative session begins in January. Proposed bills can be filed beginning Nov. 9 — six days after mid-term elections.

Employees across county departments — including the Sheriff's Office, District Attorney's office, judges, jail staff, law enforcement and budget teams gathered with partner organizations like Homeward Bound and the North Texas Behavioral Authority to discuss cooperative ideas based on the Miami-Dade model.

Most agreed that Dallas County already has many of the Miami-approach elements — and often practices much of the same processes. Texas laws, though, were the biggest factor that could determine whether interdepartmental cooperation could happen here.

Discussions included descriptions of how a district attorney’s office is a key piece for success. District Attorney-Elect Judge Amber Givens was among Dallas County officials who attended. Jenkins and commissioners Theresa Daniel and Andy Sommerman also participated. County Administrator Darryl Martin helped plan and host each day’s workshops and led the effort to bring the discussions to Dallas.

Commissioner John Wiley Price, well-known for his consistent involvement in making jail operation adhere to state laws and requirements, was notably absent.

“I'm not a supporter,” he said. “I said that publicly and I looked and we vetted the Miami model and we couldn't find anything that they had that we don't have already in place — except legislation.”

Got a tip? Email Marina Trahan Martinez at mmartinez@kera.org. You can follow Marina at @HisGirlHildy.

KERA News is made possible through the generosity of our members. If you find this reporting valuable, consider making a tax-deductible gift today. Thank you.
Tags
News Dallas CountyGovernment AccountabilityGovernmentjailDallas County JailMental Health CareMental illnessDallas County Sheriff's DepartmentDallas County Commissioners CourtDallas County CommissionerMarian BrownSheriff
Marina Trahan Martinez
Marina Trahan Martinez is KERA's Dallas County government accountability reporter. She's a veteran journalist who has worked in the Dallas area for many years. Prior to coming to KERA, she was on The Dallas Morning News Watchdog investigative and accountability team with Dave Lieber. She has written for The New York Times since 2001, following the 9/11 attacks. Many of her stories for The Times focused on social justice and law enforcement, including Botham Jean's murder by a Dallas police officer and her subsequent trial, Atatiana Jefferson's shooting death by a Fort Worth police officer, and protests following George Floyd's murder. Marina was part of The News team that a Pulitzer finalist for coverage of the deadly ambush of Dallas police officers in 2016.


See stories by Marina Trahan Martinez
Related Content