Arlington Sheraton imploded, makes way for new Loews hotel

A sea of Arlington residents gathered in lawn chairs and hard hats. Then came the countdown from five, and in mere moments, a large boom burst through the Entertainment District.

The Sheraton Arlington Hotel caved in on itself, collapsing into a pile of debris. The crowd cheered as the former hotel fell and quickly scattered, attempting to flee from dust clouds.

The Entertainment District hotel was demolished early Saturday morning. The Americana Hotel by Loews Hotels & Co. is set to be built in its place and will be the third development built by the hospitality company in the area.

“We are here again for the third time, and certainly the most dramatic, groundbreaking yet,” Alex Tisch, president and CEO of Loews Hotels & Co, said. “Or as we call it, a ground shaking.”

Plans to demolish the Sheraton were approved by Arlington City Council in 2023. The new $500 million Americana Hotel is set to open in 2029 and will have 507 guest rooms as well as multiple indoor and outdoor event spaces.

“It’s, in a way, a sad day, because some things are changing,” Arlington City Manager Trey Yelverton said. “But the future is so bright for this community and for this location in Arlington.”

Bianca Rodriguez-Mora is a reporting fellow for the Fort Worth Report. Contact her at bianca@fortworthreport.org.

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