Arlington Sheraton to close, lay off 110 people in February

KERA | By Alexsis Jones
Published December 5, 2025 at 12:02 PM CST
The Sheraton Arlington Hotel sign stands in the entertainment district. Loews Arlington Hotel stands in the background.
Kailey Broussard
/
KERA
Sheraton Arlington Hotel will be demolished by September 30, 2026, under an agreement unanimously approved by city council Dec. 12, 2023.

The Sheraton Hotel in Arlington is set to close next year and 110 employees will be laid off effective Feb. 15, according to a filing with the Texas Workforce Commission.

The hotel's management, Urbana Varro Hospitality, was required by law to file a Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification, also known as a WARN notice, before they began the closing process.

Plans to demolish the hotel were made back in 2023. The Arlington City Council unanimously approved an agreement to level the building and make way for the third Loews hotel in its entertainment district.

Situated near the Arlington Entertainment District, is just a short distance from AT&T Stadium, Six Flags Over Texas, Globe Life Field, and other attractions.

According to the original agreement the proposed hotel will have more than 500 rooms, a convention center space that’s at least 25,000 square-feet, and restaurants and retail space.

KERA News reached out to the hotel and Marriot, Sheraton's parent company, for comment and will update this story with any response.
Alexsis Jones
Alexsis Jones is a member of KERA’s morning team, as its Morning Show Producer. Alexsis was previously the Local Content Manager and Co-Producer of the West Texas Dispatch at KACU in Abilene, TX. Alexsis graduated from ACU with a bachelor’s in AD/PR and minors in English and Marketing. In her free time Alexsis enjoys reading, photography, and watching video essays over obscure topics.
See stories by Alexsis Jones