Arlington Sheraton to close, lay off 110 people in February

The Sheraton Hotel in Arlington is set to close next year and 110 employees will be laid off effective Feb. 15, according to a filing with the Texas Workforce Commission.

The hotel's management, Urbana Varro Hospitality, was required by law to file a Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification, also known as a WARN notice, before they began the closing process.

Plans to demolish the hotel were made back in 2023. The Arlington City Council unanimously approved an agreement to level the building and make way for the third Loews hotel in its entertainment district.

Situated near the Arlington Entertainment District, is just a short distance from AT&T Stadium, Six Flags Over Texas, Globe Life Field, and other attractions.

According to the original agreement the proposed hotel will have more than 500 rooms, a convention center space that’s at least 25,000 square-feet, and restaurants and retail space.

KERA News reached out to the hotel and Marriot, Sheraton's parent company, for comment and will update this story with any response.