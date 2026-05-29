National PAC says Rep. Julie Johnson's runoff loss means less LGBTQ+ voices in Congress

A national LGBTQ political fundraising committee says U.S. Rep. Julie Johnson’s loss in this week’s Democratic runoff diminishes the community’s representation in Congress.

Johnson was the first only LGBTQ+ person elected to federal office from Texas and from the South when she was first won a seat in Congress in 2024. She lost Tuesday’s primary run off against former U.S. Rep. Colin Allred to be the Democratic candidate for Texas’ 33rd Congressional district. Allred won the nomination with more than 50% of the vote.

Equality PAC said in a statement that without Johnson, "Texas — and likely the entire South — will lose openly LGBTQ representation in Congress.”

“Many in our community remain deeply hurt by Colin Allred’s decision to challenge one of our own,” the statement said. "As he moves forward, he bears a responsibility to help heal those divisions and rebuild trust with the communities impacted by this race.”

Lee Daugherty, a community organizer and owner of Alexandre’s, a popular bar in Dallas’ Oak Lawn neighborhood, said Johnson being the first openly gay congressional representative from a Southern state “meant something.”

“That is historic,” Daugherty said. “The community hates to lose.”

He blamed the Republican-led move to redistrict the state’s congressional map mid-census for pushing Johnson into a primary against her predecessor. District 33 was redrawn during the 2025 legislative session. It covers parts of Dallas, Irving, Grand Prairie, Farmers Branch and Cockrell Hill. It also includes parts of Fort Worth, Arlington, Forest Hill, Haltom City and Saginaw.

Redistricting forced Johnson out of District 32, which she had represented since 2025. Current District 33 Rep. Marc Veasey is not seeking re-election.

After Tuesday’s election, Johnson called the results “a sobering reminder of how much work remains to ensure every community is represented at the highest levels of government.”

“For the first time in decades, North Texas will have no Democratic women serving in the House,” she said in a statement.

KERA reach out to Allred’s campaign, as well as Republican nominee Patrick Gillespie’s campaign, but an immediate response was not available.

Daugherty said the larger picture is how voters responded to the election.

“Voters have chosen a new fighter for the district,” Daughtry said. “And I hope that a congressman Allred will take the fight to this administration...as he campaigned on.”

Allred will face Gillespie in the Nov. 3 general election.

Priscilla Rice is KERA’s communities reporter. Got a tip? Email her at price@kera.org .