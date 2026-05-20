© 2026 KERA News
NPR for North Texas
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Dallas Contemporary taps Nasher leaders to create strategic plan

KERA | By Marcheta Fornoff
Published May 20, 2026 at 11:26 AM CDT
The Dallas Contemporary named John McBride, left, and Jeremy Strick, right, as interim leaders at the non-collecting arts space.
Courtesy
/
Jersean Gollat, Allison V. Smith
The Dallas Contemporary named John McBride, left, and Jeremy Strick, right, as interim leaders at the non-collecting arts space.

Two leaders from the Nasher Sculpture Center will help Dallas Contemporary plan for the future.

The kunsthalle, or non-collecting arts space, is embarking on a multi-year planning period, and it’s bringing in two museum executives with decades of experience to manage the process.

John McBride, the Nasher’s current deputy director of finance and operations, will join the Contemporary as interim executive director and chief operating officer. He’ll be joined by former Nasher director Jeremy Strick, as a strategic advisor.

Rod Sager, co-president of the board said he is excited to have both McBride and Strick on board as the museum nears its 50th anniversary. He is hopeful for what their leadership can offer at this moment.

“The world, the ecosystem and museum executive directors are a bit in flux, not only in Dallas, but across the country, so rather than taking a short-term interim position and then our board initiating a search for a permanent director, we thought we'd slow down, take a few breaths,” Sager said.

The interim arrangement was mutual, Sager said, though it could evolve into a permanent position.

“At a moment when the voices of contemporary artists are more urgent and necessary than ever, I am honored to join DC and look forward to working alongside the board and staff to lay the groundwork for this institution to thrive,” McBride said in a statement.

Over the past 18 years McBride helped the Nasher map out its long-term financial and operational strategies as well as budgeting and auditing processes. He also helped shepherd the museum through the transition period between Strick’s retirement and the hiring of Carlos Basualdo as the museum’s new director.

Before leaving the Nasher in 2024, Strick increased the museum’s fundraising and nearly doubled its permanent collection. He also established the Nasher Art Prize, an international juried award for contemporary sculptors.

At the Contemporary, Strick will help with board development and recruitment, curatorial programs and donor cultivation.

Both men will start June 15.

McBride will take over the role previously held by Lucia Simek.

Simek joined the museum as its deputy director in 2022 and was promoted to interim director in July 2024. In February 2025, she was named executive director. The museum announced her plan to focus on her art practice in December last year.

Got a tip? Email Marcheta Fornoff at mfornoff@kera.org.

KERA News is made possible through the generosity of our members. If you find this reporting valuable, consider making a tax-deductible gift today. Thank you.
Tags
News KERA NewsArts & CultureDallas ContemporaryNasher Sculpture Centervisual art
Marcheta Fornoff
Marcheta Fornoff is an arts reporter at KERA News. She previously worked at the Fort Worth Report where she launched the Weekend Worthy newsletter. Before that she worked at Minnesota Public Radio, where she produced a live daily program and national specials about the first 100 days of President Trump’s first term, the COVID-19 pandemic and the view from “flyover” country. Her production work has aired on more than 350 stations nationwide, and her reporting has appeared in The Dallas Morning News, Fort Worth Report, Texas Standard, Sahan Journal and on her grandmother’s fridge. She currently lives in Fort Worth with her husband and rescue dog. In her free time she works as an unpaid brand ambassador for the Midwest.
See stories by Marcheta Fornoff
Related Content