Regional Transportation Council advances new operating agreement with TxDOT

North Texas transportation director Michael Morris joked that he took two days off to mow his lawn.

Morris, who was fired in late April but reinstated through a temporary court order last week, was back on the job to help lead a Regional Transportation Council meeting Thursday.

“It’s nice, Mr. Chairman, to be here today,” Morris said to chair Rick Bailey. “Hopefully, the spirit of partnership extends from our speakers to our conversation here today.”

Morris’ return to his job came after State District Judge John Chupp of Tarrant County’s 141st District Court issued a temporary injunction last week in favor of his employment after a lawsuit was filed April 6 in Denton County to stop a job search to replace the director.

Morris was not given a reason when he was fired April 28 by council of governments CEO Todd Little, weeks before the FIFA World Cup games in Arlington start in June. A temporary restraining order protecting Morris’ job was lifted, resulting in his firing.

Regional Transportation Council members previously decided during an emergency meeting to allocate $5 million for legal expenses.

Morris said Dan Kessler, who was appointed interim transportation director during his temporary absence, never used his office while he was gone.

“He didn’t sit in my office. I wish he had,” Morris said. “Anybody who wishes to sit in my chair, you’re welcome to.”

The Regional Transportation Council, an independent, 45-member policy body of elected and appointed officials that distributes federal dollars for North Texas transportation projects, approved a resolution in support of a proposed agreement with the Texas Department of Transportation.

The agreement recognizes the transportation council as the Metropolitan Planning Organization, or MPO, for the region. The North Central Texas Council of Governments would serve as the fiscal agent that pays RTC-related expenses but would not control transportation policy or funds.

The transportation council also voted to begin negotiations with Morris to continue his employment as transportation director under the pending agreement with TxDOT.

The group’s legal counsel said the new MPO agreement would replace the current agreement that has not conformed with federal law since 2014. The panel would not be redesignated as the MPO, as TxDOT officials believe the agreement is “on rock-solid legal ground” since it is similar to agreements in other Texas metro areas.

Council of governments leadership contends in the April 6 lawsuit that that body is the Metropolitan Planning Organization.

If the council of governments’ executive board chooses not to move forward with the TxDOT agreement, the transportation council would seek another fiscal agent.

Several officials said clarity on the agreement would likely come from the state or the courts.

Cara Mendelsohn, Dallas City Council member and NCTCOG executive board member, said Gov. Greg Abbott should be the one who decides which organization is named the Metropolitan Planning Organization.

“It’s very bold to speak on behalf of the governor,” she said.

Bailey, a Johnson County commissioner, urged members to keep their comments respectful since some RTC members serve on the executive board and are named in the suit.

In public comments, both Collin County Commissioner Duncan Webb and former Tarrant County Judge Glen Whitley urged RTC members to adopt the new agreement and move forward in the spirit of regionalism.

“Hopefully, once the agreement is actually executed, then the lawsuit can be dropped and we can really get back to doing the work that we’ve worked on for so long and so hard for at least four decades and that’s representing the citizens that many of y'all are elected to represent,” Whitley said.

Arlington Mayor Jim Ross said he “loves a good fight” and would not let some members be the “wrench that upsets the operation.”

The transportation council will meet next on June 11.

Eric E. Garcia is senior business reporter at the Fort Worth Report. Contact him at eric.garcia@fortworthreport.org.

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This article first appeared on Fort Worth Report and is republished here under a Creative Commons Attribution-NoDerivatives 4.0 International License.

