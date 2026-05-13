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After 4 tries, Dallas’ Cure for Paranoia wins a spot behind NPR’s Tiny Desk

KERA | By Marcheta Fornoff
Published May 13, 2026 at 6:00 AM CDT
Courtesy
/
Kathy Tran
Dallas hip-hop collective Cure for Paranoia is the winner of NPR's 2026 Tiny Desk Contest.

Winning NPR’s Tiny Desk Contest still hasn’t sunk in for Cameron McCloud, frontman and co-founder of Cure for Paranoia.

“I’m not gonna believe that it’s happening until I’m behind that little desk,” McCloud told KERA News shortly after hearing the news.

The Dallas hip-hop collective has been making music together for 10 years, and has entered the contest for the past four.

This year, the group filmed their entry in front of a 30-foot sculpture of an eyeball downtown. McCloud said that the band, which also includes producers Jay Analog and Tomahawk Jonez, wanted to make sure that viewers knew they were from Dallas.

“And girl, if that didn't work, we was just going to skydive off of Reunion Tower and play music, I guess,” McCloud joked.

He recently sat down for a video interview with the station to talk about what the win means to his band, how North Texas has shaped him as a person and as a musician, and the importance of his late mother’s support.

Got a tip? Email Marcheta Fornoff at mfornoff@kera.org.

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News KERA NewsArts & CultureDowntown Dallaslive musicHip HopKXT
Marcheta Fornoff
Marcheta Fornoff is an arts reporter at KERA News. She previously worked at the Fort Worth Report where she launched the Weekend Worthy newsletter. Before that she worked at Minnesota Public Radio, where she produced a live daily program and national specials about the first 100 days of President Trump’s first term, the COVID-19 pandemic and the view from “flyover” country. Her production work has aired on more than 350 stations nationwide, and her reporting has appeared in The Dallas Morning News, Fort Worth Report, Texas Standard, Sahan Journal and on her grandmother’s fridge. She currently lives in Fort Worth with her husband and rescue dog. In her free time she works as an unpaid brand ambassador for the Midwest.
See stories by Marcheta Fornoff
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