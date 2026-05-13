After 4 tries, Dallas’ Cure for Paranoia wins a spot behind NPR’s Tiny Desk

Winning NPR’s Tiny Desk Contest still hasn’t sunk in for Cameron McCloud, frontman and co-founder of Cure for Paranoia.

“I’m not gonna believe that it’s happening until I’m behind that little desk,” McCloud told KERA News shortly after hearing the news.

The Dallas hip-hop collective has been making music together for 10 years, and has entered the contest for the past four.

This year, the group filmed their entry in front of a 30-foot sculpture of an eyeball downtown. McCloud said that the band, which also includes producers Jay Analog and Tomahawk Jonez, wanted to make sure that viewers knew they were from Dallas.

“And girl, if that didn't work, we was just going to skydive off of Reunion Tower and play music, I guess,” McCloud joked.

He recently sat down for a video interview with the station to talk about what the win means to his band, how North Texas has shaped him as a person and as a musician, and the importance of his late mother’s support.

Got a tip? Email Marcheta Fornoff at mfornoff@kera.org.

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