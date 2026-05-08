Daystar Television Network president and founder Joni Lamb dies

Joni Lamb, founder and president of Daystar Television Network, died Thursday after facing serious health issues, the Bedford-based Christian broadcaster announced in a statement. She was 65.

The network said Lamb had been dealing with health challenges, compounded by a recent back injury. Her condition worsened in the last few days, the May 7 statement said.

“Joni’s love for the Lord and for the people we serve shaped this ministry from the beginning,” the Daystar board of directors said. “We grieve her loss, and we are grateful for the legacy of faith she leaves behind.”

Lamb founded Daystar Television Network in 1993 with her late husband, Marcus. Over the years, the Lambs turned the station into one of the largest Christian television networks in the world, the statement said. Daystar’s programming is in more than 2.3 billion homes worldwide through major cable carriers and satellite systems, according to its website.

The Daystar Network carries approximately 100 third-party programmers such as “The Potter’s Touch with Bishop T.D. Jakes.” Jakes, whose megachurch is based out of Dallas, oversees Potter’s House campuses in Fort Worth, Frisco and Dallas.

https://twitter.com/TimothyOHare/status/2052538939743818056?s=20 “Believer’s Voice of Victory with Kenneth Copeland,” a program hosted by the Tarrant County-based evangelist, also airs on the network.

Tarrant County Judge Tim O’Hare shared his condolences of Lambs’ death on the social platform X. The Christian programming network “reached homes and hearts across the globe for many years,” O’Hare said.

Daystar Television Network has been headquartered at its International Ministry Center in Bedford since 2003. (Marissa Greene | Fort Worth Report) The famous television network faced controversy in the last five years.

Marcus Lamb was outspoken of his opposition to the COVID-19 vaccine during the pandemic and instead supported alternative treatments. Marcus Lamb died in 2021 after contracting the virus. He was 64.

Joni Lamb and her son, former Daystar Vice President Jonathan Lamb, were on different sides of a family feud that erupted in 2024 following Jonathan’s firing.

Jonathan and his wife, Suzy Lamb, alleged their daughter was sexually abused by a male relative, leading to disagreements between the couple and Jonathan’s parents. Joni Lamb denied allegations and alleged her son started a “smear campaign” against her.

Information about a memorial service will be shared by the family “at the appropriate time,” the statement said.

“Daystar’s mission does not change today,” the statement said, adding that Lamb worked with the board to ensure an executive leadership team was in place so that the ministry would continue uninterrupted.

Programming will proceed as scheduled, with on-air tributes to follow in the coming days.

Marissa Greene is a Report for America corps member, covering faith for the Fort Worth Report. You can contact her at marissa.greene@fortworthreport.org.

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