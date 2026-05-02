Allen voters elect new mayor

Allen voters appear to have elected Chris Schulmeister as mayor, according to unofficial election results.

Schulmeister received about 81% of the vote as of Saturday evening, defeating Dave Shafer in the mayoral race. Shafer received about 19% of the vote.

Schulmeister served on the Allen city council from 2019-2025, including two years as mayor pro tem. He lists quality of life, affordability, revitalizing the city’s downtown and improving aging infrastructure as priorities on his campaign website.

“We have transitioned from decades of rapid growth to a mature city,” Schulmeister said on his campaign website. “City leadership recognizes it as do the residents of Allen.”

Shafer has faced controversy for comments he made online. The Texas Observer reported that after the shooting at the Allen Premium Outlets in 2023, Shafer posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, that he was uncertain that the shooter held Nazi views. KERA reported that the gunman, Mauricio Garcia, included a Nazi symbol in his signature when he applied for a security guard license with the Texas Department of Public Safety in 2015. Authorities also said that Garcia had a swastika and SS tattoo.

“I definitely condemn the shooter, and any belief he had,” Shafer said in the social media post. “However, based on his other supposed tattoos and information reported in the press, I cannot say for certain he held Nazi views. I of course condemn any race-based ideology, including Nazism.”

Tommy Baril was reelected to the City Council Place 2 seat for another term with 100% of the vote. He ran unopposed.

Got a tip? Email Caroline Love at clove@kera.org.

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