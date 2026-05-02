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Allen voters elect new mayor

KERA | By Caroline Love
Published May 2, 2026 at 10:51 PM CDT
A sign that says "Vote Here" outside a voting center.
Rachel Osier Lindley
/
KERA
Allen voters have elected a new mayor according to unofficial election results.

Allen voters appear to have elected Chris Schulmeister as mayor, according to unofficial election results.

Schulmeister received about 81% of the vote as of Saturday evening, defeating Dave Shafer in the mayoral race. Shafer received about 19% of the vote.

Schulmeister served on the Allen city council from 2019-2025, including two years as mayor pro tem. He lists quality of life, affordability, revitalizing the city’s downtown and improving aging infrastructure as priorities on his campaign website.

“We have transitioned from decades of rapid growth to a mature city,” Schulmeister said on his campaign website. “City leadership recognizes it as do the residents of Allen.”

Shafer has faced controversy for comments he made online. The Texas Observer reported that after the shooting at the Allen Premium Outlets in 2023, Shafer posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, that he was uncertain that the shooter held Nazi views. KERA reported that the gunman, Mauricio Garcia, included a Nazi symbol in his signature when he applied for a security guard license with the Texas Department of Public Safety in 2015. Authorities also said that Garcia had a swastika and SS tattoo.

“I definitely condemn the shooter, and any belief he had,” Shafer said in the social media post. “However, based on his other supposed tattoos and information reported in the press, I cannot say for certain he held Nazi views. I of course condemn any race-based ideology, including Nazism.”

Tommy Baril was reelected to the City Council Place 2 seat for another term with 100% of the vote. He ran unopposed.

Got a tip? Email Caroline Love at clove@kera.org.

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News Collin CountyKERA NewsElections 2026Allen
Caroline Love
Caroline Love is the Collin County government accountability reporter for KERA and a former Report for America corps member.

Previously, Caroline covered daily news at Houston Public Media. She has a master's degree from Northwestern University with an emphasis on investigative social justice journalism. During grad school, she reported three feature stories for KERA. She also has a bachelor's degree in journalism from Texas Christian University and interned with KERA's Think in 2019.
See stories by Caroline Love
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