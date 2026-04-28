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Tornado reported in Mineral Wells damages buildings, causes multiple injuries

KERA
Published April 28, 2026 at 10:27 PM CDT
A graphic by the National Weather Service showed severe thunderstorms in North Texas, with hail greater than baseballs in some areas.
National Weather Service
A graphic by the National Weather Service showed severe thunderstorms in North Texas, with hail greater than baseballs in some areas.

A severe weather system swept through North Texas Tuesday afternoon, with a reported tornado touching down in Mineral Wells.

The National Weather Service confirmed a tornado along Highway 180 near Mineral Wells Tuesday.

Media reports showed extensive damage to houses and buildings.

Mineral Wells officials told Fox/Channel 4 a tornado destroyed multiple structures in town.

“In the morning hours we’re going to see what we need to do for volunteer support,” Mineral Wells Fire Chief Ryan Dunn said.

Dunn told Fox 4 the industrial area suffered major damage and hazards that are across the road, asking people to stay away from the area.

Other reports indicated hail and damage to buildings and houses in other North Texas counties.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information is available.
Tags
News Palo Pinto CountyMineral WellsTornadoweather
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