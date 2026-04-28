Garland residents will no longer face criminal courts for code violations

Garland residents will no longer have to fight their code compliance citations in criminal courts under a new model approved by the city council last week.

The city will move to civil enforcement beginning Sept. 1, which means violations will be handled by city offices instead of criminal courts.

Under the current model, residents could face criminal charges for a violation such as having an overgrown lawn.

“This is really an effort to be a more compassionate code compliance organization where we want to partner with our residents and help them comply with our ordinances that are already in place,” Mayor Dylan Hedrick told KERA.

The city said in fiscal year 2024-25, it received more than 5,700 code complaints, and issued more than 1,900 criminal code citations. Only a handful of code compliance issues ended up in criminal courts last year, but the process was challenging not only for residents but for staff as well, Hedrick said.

“This is a burdensome process having to go through the municipal court, having our code compliance officers take time to show up in court, write reports that are necessary for the judges to adjudicate the case.”

The new process will allow a quicker review period and quicker compliance period, he said.

Common code violations include tall grass, junk vehicles, and property maintenance issues.

For people who are disabled, elderly or don’t have the financial means to comply with city code, Hedrick said the city will connect them with a group of volunteers to help resolve the issue.

“The clock will stop on any violations at that point until the issue is resolved,” he said.

This group of volunteers is part of the Compliance Assistance Program, which is under the umbrella of Garland Cares, a program that connects residents with city resources, nonprofit partners and volunteers to help resolve code violations at little or no cost.

Hedrick said code compliance issues not only affect property owners, but those who live around them.

“If you're a neighbor who takes care of their lawn and maintains their property, and you decide to sell your property, but you have someone next to you who doesn't take the same care you do, you're really the victim in that case because lack of regard for their property is harming your property value,” Hedrick said.

The new civil model for code enforcement will be rolled out in two phases.

Phase 1 of the project is a 90-day education and warning period where code compliance officers will visit neighborhoods and leave a notice on properties where a potential violation has been observed. There will be no citations and the city will connect residents with resources.

Phase2 includes civil enforcement, where residents can be fined $25 for first offense, $75 for second, and $150 for third. Businesses will be fined $100 for first offense, $150 for second and $200 for third.

Previously, violations could lead to a fine exceeding $200 and leave a person with a criminal record.

Ifa resident is able to provide photographic evidence to the city or have a code compliance officer come back for a reinspection, the initial $25 fine will be expunged from the record, Hedrick said.

He is hoping faith-based or fraternal organizations who are already signed up as volunteers will adopt a block or two and be responsible for compliance there.

Priscilla Rice is KERA’s communities reporter. Got a tip? Email her at price@kera.org .